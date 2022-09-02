European Comission Calls For Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.58 +1.97 +2.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.54 +2.18 +2.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.81 +2.63 +2.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.769 -0.493 -5.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 +0.106 +4.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 +0.106 +4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 36 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

Europe has long-sought to import…

Belgian Energy Minister: Europe Faces Tough Winter Without Gas Price Cuts

Belgian Energy Minister: Europe Faces Tough Winter Without Gas Price Cuts

Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van…

LNG Prices Haven’t Hit A Ceiling Just Yet

LNG Prices Haven’t Hit A Ceiling Just Yet

Global LNG prices have gone…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Comission Calls For Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas

By Irina Slav - Sep 02, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is calling for a price cap on Russian pipeline natural gas.
  • According to the EC head, such a price cap would interfere with President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manipulate the European energy market. 
  • "A gas price cap can be proposed at European level, and there also is a legal foundation at European level to skim profits temporarily as an emergency measure at a time of crisis."
Join Our Community

The European Union needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said today.

According to the EC head, such a price cap would interfere with President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manipulate the European energy market, Reuters reported.

"I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe," von der Leyen said, adding that, "A gas price cap can be proposed at European level, and there also is a legal foundation at European level to skim profits temporarily as an emergency measure at a time of crisis."

The idea of taxing the profits of energy companies in Europe has been gathering momentum in recent weeks.

Gas flows from Russia to Europe have been significantly reduced over the last couple of months, with Russia explaining the reduction with technical issues, notably the absence of enough turbines for compressor stations along the way.

The EU has countered with claims that Russia is using gas as an energy weapon against Europe.

Currently, the biggest conduit of Russian gas for Europe, Nord Stream 1, is operating at 20% capacity. The pipeline ws this week shut down for a three-day maintenance round, due to restart in the early hours of Saturday, again at 20% capacity.

Von der Leyen’s call for a gas price cap comes as G7 discusses a price cap on Russian oil exports in a bid to curb Moscow’s oil revenues, which the group says would force it to end the war in Ukraine.

Moscow, meanwhile, declared that it would stop selling oil to countries that have implemented an oil price cap

"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, echoing a statement made yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe
Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com