U.S. Refiners See Demand Holding Strong Through Year-End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.41 -0.52 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.94 -0.46 -0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 98.08 +1.09 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 8.182 -0.020 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.050 -0.020 -0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 90.38 +1.93 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.050 -0.020 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 55 mins Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China has extended military drills…

Standard Chartered: Putin’s Gas Weapon Is Weakening As Inventories Build

Standard Chartered: Putin’s Gas Weapon Is Weakening As Inventories Build

Europe's gas storage is filling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Refiners See Demand Holding Strong Through Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 10, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT

American refiners and oil and gas operators expect strong demand for fuels and energy through the remainder of the year, despite analyst concerns in recent weeks that demand could take a hit with a possible recession or demand destruction.

The firms' short-term views on the market are generally brighter than most analysts', according to a Reuters review of earnings calls.  

"It's still a strong environment for gasoline compared to historical levels," Kian Hidari, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co, told Reuters.

"Permian Basin volumes continue to be strong, and Permian Basin inlet volumes remained at or near record highs. We are utilizing the Permian Bridge daily to optimize our available processing capacity as well as increasing our processing capacity in the area to accommodate incremental demand we are seeing," Energy Transfer's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Long, said on the earnings call last week.

"We expect production improvements, market conditions, and strong domestic and international demand for our products to positively impact all of our segments for the remainder of this year," Long added.

U.S. refiners said during earnings calls in July that there was no indication across their channels that America's fuel demand was weakening, contrary to recent data about gasoline consumption. The weekly inventory reports from the EIA at the beginning of July pointed to faltering demand after nationwide gasoline prices hit an average of $5 a gallon in the middle of June. During the earnings calls, however, some of the largest U.S. refiners said they hadn't seen any signs of demand destruction.    

"Through our wholesale channel, there's really no indication of any demand destruction," Gary Simmons, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Valero Energy, said.

Brian Mandell, executive vice president, Marketing and Commercial for Phillips 66, told analysts on the company's Q2 earnings call:

"We're at low inventories. If you look in the U.S., we're at minus 20% versus 2015 to 2019 averages. We're heading into a turnaround season. Demand is strong."

"We've seen demand better than 2019 currently," Mandell noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Next Post

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com