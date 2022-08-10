U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.68 +1.18 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.22 +0.91 +0.94%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.246 +0.413 +5.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.065 +0.105 +3.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.065 +0.105 +3.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Green Jet Fuel Is Causing Problems For Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Green Jet Fuel Is Causing Problems For Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

U.S. fuel retailers are worried…

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

Qatar has been the unrivaled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 10, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Rates for mid-sized oil tankers sailing from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to Europe hit the $57,000-per-day level this week, a figure representing a 12X increase since January and a two-year high, according to Bloomberg citing Aframax vessel data.

The dramatic increase in shipping rates from the U.S. to Europe reflects a shortage of vessels and a diversion of product to different markets due to sanctions and Russia’s war on Ukraine.  

On Tuesday, Bloomberg’s initial review of new shipping data showed that overall, fuel tankers carrying refined fuel were seeing rates higher than at any point in the past two-and-a-half decades, with the average day rate now hitting around $40,000–a rate that has been sustained over the past 14 weeks. 

Major changes in trade routes have also contributed to rising tanker rates, according to Business Insider, with product being diverted from Western Europe to Asia and Latin America. 

Analysts are now predicting even higher tanker rates as the European Union prepares to implement sanctions on Russian oil in December, further disrupting routes and markets. 

The recent drop in oil prices has also spurred more shipments, according to Allied. In an interview with Hellenic Shipping News, Allied’s George Lazaridis noted that there are continuing concerns of a reduction in demand and a global economic slowdown, despite the “still relatively tight supply being noted in the market”. However, Lazaridis said that the drop in oil prices spurred increased shipments, which in turn have led to higher freight rates across the tanker segment. It may not last. 

“[...]It seems as though this trend has run its course for now, with several major importers showing inflated inventories and softening demand and consumption levels,” he said. 

Oil prices have shed some 30% in the past two months on fears of recession, lowering demand outlooks, steady Russian production and a return of Libya’s 1.2-million barrels per day. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com