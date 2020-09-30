U.S. Pipeline Operators Offer Special Deals To Oil Producers

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.24 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 8 hours 40.95 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 +0.042 +1.66%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.11 -1.04 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 +0.042 +1.66%
Graph down Marine 21 hours 40.27 -1.48 -3.54%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 40.84 -0.87 -2.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 39.09 +0.49 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 43.63 +0.90 +2.11%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 40.50 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 41.52 +0.38 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 27.83 +0.69 +2.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.15 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.03 -1.31 -2.89%
U.S. Pipeline Operators Offer Special Deals To Oil Producers

China’s Clean Air Push Could Be Contributing To Global Warming

China’s Clean Air Push Could Be Contributing To Global Warming

China has been incredibly successful…

Oil Prices Fall As COVID Infections Spike

Oil Prices Fall As COVID Infections Spike

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday…

U.S. Pipeline Operators Offer Special Deals To Oil Producers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 30, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

Some of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. have started to offer sweeter deals for crude oil shipment to producers as the midstream sector vies to curb its losses and keep its relevance amid the oil demand and production decline. 

Pipeline companies, including Magellan Midstream Partners, Enterprise Product Partners, and Energy Transfer, have cut shipment rates in contract negotiations or have offered more advantageous rates in current contracts to U.S. oil producers to keep their customers amid a pipeline overcapacity and an overall slump in oil demand and oil production in the United States, Reuters reported on Wednesday. 

Magellan Midstream Partners has even offered to its customers the option to ship crude on its pipeline only when market conditions are favorable, according to Reuters. This approach differs from the typical take-or-pay contracts between an upstream and a midstream company for moving oil out of a production center. 

Caught between production curtailments and bankruptcies in the U.S. shale patch and reduced demand for fuels from the downstream, pipeline operators have seen pipeline utilization rates and their revenues fall this year. 

After the oil price crash in March, pipeline infrastructure companies started to announce deferrals of final investment decisions and start-up dates for planned oil and gas pipelines, especially in the Permian, which suddenly found itself with a overbuild of capacity as production and consumption of oil struggled to recover from the pandemic-driven crisis.

The latest announcement of a canceled oil pipeline came from Enterprise Products Partners, which said earlier this month that it was scrapping the 450,000 barrels per day Midland-to-ECHO 4 crude oil pipeline project.

Current pipeline capacity in the Permian is exceeding production so much that in a year or two, when pipelines currently under construction are completed, Permian producers could find themselves using just half of the available takeaway infrastructure, according to analysts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

