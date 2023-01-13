U.S. Oil Major Looks To Recoup $10 Billion Debt By Selling Venezuelan Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.18 +0.79 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.81 +0.78 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.720 +0.025 +0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.479 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.479 +0.004 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 14 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 21 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Major Looks To Recoup $10 Billion Debt By Selling Venezuelan Crude

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

Buoyed by the likes of…

Kazakhstan Can’t Fill The Void Left By EU Oil Embargo On Russia

Kazakhstan Can’t Fill The Void Left By EU Oil Embargo On Russia

Despite the ongoing energy discussions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Major Looks To Recoup $10 Billion Debt By Selling Venezuelan Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2023, 5:01 AM CST

U.S. oil and gas firm ConocoPhillips has held preliminary talks with PDVSA to potentially sell Venezuelan crude oil on behalf of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company as a way to recover part of the nearly $10 billion ConocoPhillips has yet to collect after leaving the South American country when its assets were expropriated.

ConocoPhillips left Venezuela in 2007 after the expropriation of its investments in the Hamaca and Petrozuata heavy crude oil projects under then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

In 2018, ConocoPhillips reached a settlement with PDVSA to recover the full $2-billion amount that an international court awarded it earlier that year for the expropriation of its oil assets in Venezuela. The U.S. firm has almost $10 billion in sums to collect from Venezuela, according to several court and arbitration rulings over the 2007 asset expropriation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now ConocoPhillips is in early talks with PDVSA to load, transport, and sell Venezuelan oil in the United States on behalf of the Venezuelan company, as a way to recover some of the money it is owed, The Wall Street Journal reports, quoting sources with knowledge of the talks between ConocoPhillips and Venezuela.

Despite the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and exports, ConocoPhillips has a license from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to engage with PDVSA on debt repayment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regarding PdVSA recovery efforts, ConocoPhillips is committed to pursuing all available legal avenues to protect our rights and obtain a full and fair recovery of the awards in recognition of our fiduciary responsibility to our shareholders,” the company said in a statement to the Journal, declining to discuss specifics of any deal with the Venezuelan state oil firm.

The Biden Administration has recently eased part of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela – initially slapped by former President Donald Trump – including granting U.S. supermajor Chevron, the only American company still operating in Venezuela, a six-month license that allows Chevron to import some Venezuelan crude oil to the United States for sale to U.S. refiners.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet Despite Inventory Drop

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com