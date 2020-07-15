U.S. Oil, Gas Production Crumbled In April

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.38 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.04 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.738 -0.008 -0.46%
Graph up Mars US 9 hours 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Urals 1 day 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.10 +0.32 +0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.738 -0.008 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 42.79 -0.64 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 1 day 42.97 -0.66 -1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 42.72 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 46.60 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 42.98 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 44.50 -0.20 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.96 +0.63 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.74 -0.45 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 41 mins COVID is real now
  • 1 day Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 22 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 18 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 11 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 13 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 18 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 1 day Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil, Gas Production Crumbled In April

Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict

Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict

While there have been some…

10 Energy Stocks Defying The COVID-19 Slump

10 Energy Stocks Defying The COVID-19 Slump

The COVID-19 crisis has hit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil, Gas Production Crumbled In April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2020, 8:30 AM CDT

U.S. production of crude oil and natural gas saw in April the biggest monthly declines in years, similar to the sudden drops when natural disasters hit, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.  

Following the coronavirus pandemic and the crash in oil prices, U.S. crude oil production slumped by 670,000 barrels per day (bpd), or by 5.3 percent, in April, compared to March. This was the largest monthly decline in American oil production since September 2008, when Hurricanes Gustav and Ike resulted in production crumbling by 1.03 million bpd in one month.

Natural gas production fell by 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in April 2020, or by 2.3 percent from March, which was the largest monthly drop in gas production since the shut-ins due to Hurricane Isaac in August 2012, the EIA said.

In oil production, Texas saw the biggest monthly loss in April, with production down by 234,000 bpd. North Dakota saw the second-largest decrease in April, 195,000 bpd. Both Texas and North Dakota noted their largest recorded monthly decreases.

Oklahoma, New Mexico, and the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico also saw monthly drops in oil production. Only Colorado of the top six oil-producing states saw a slight increase in production in April, as a result of more new wells coming online than were shut-in, the EIA said.

Texas also saw the largest decline in natural gas production in April, followed by Oklahoma.

Related: The Race To Complete The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline

As oil prices increased to $40 a barrel, U.S. producers started bringing back in recent weeks part of the oil production they had curtailed in the second quarter in response to the plunge in oil demand and oil prices.

In the middle of June, analysts and crude oil buyers told Reuters that they expected U.S. firms to have restored by the end of June around 500,000 bpd of the 2 million bpd previously curtailed production.  

Despite the resumption of part of the curtailed production, U.S. crude oil output is heading for two years of declines, the EIA says.

In the July Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 11.6 million bpd this year and 11.0 million bpd in 2021, down from the 2019 average of 12.2 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com