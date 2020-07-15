Oil & Gas Methane Leaks Responsible For Rise In Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.98 +0.69 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.65 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.15 +0.05 +0.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Graph down Marine 2 days 42.79 -0.64 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.97 -0.66 -1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.72 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.60 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.98 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.50 -0.20 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.27 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.93 +0.19 +0.42%
All Charts
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Oil & Gas Methane Leaks Responsible For Rise In Emissions

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 15, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Methane leaks from oil and gas production are one of the culprits behind increased methane emissions over the decade from 2007 to 2017, two new studies cited by Reuters have revealed.

Methane leaks from oil and gas operations were the main contributor to higher methane emissions in the United States, while in South Asia, South America, and Africa, the biggest contribution came from agriculture, especially livestock farming. In China specifically, the increase in methane emissions was driven by both the oil and gas industry, and agriculture.

“It’s more robust evidence that fossil fuels and agriculture are both equally contributing to the increase of methane contributions in the atmosphere,” one of the studies’ authors, NASA Goddard environmental scientist Ben Paulter, told Reuters.

“Previous studies erroneously concluded that biological sources are the cause of the rising methane,” the author of an earlier study that found shale oil and gas to be big emitters of methane said last year. “The commercialization of shale gas and oil in the 21st century has dramatically increased global methane emissions.”

Methane has been drawing increased attention from environmentalists and, consequently, regulators. The oil and gas industry is an obvious target of this attention because of its proneness to gas leaks as well as gas flaring, which releases mostly methane into the atmosphere.

Despite a relatively lax regulatory framework in the U.S., oil and gas companies have started making voluntary commitments that for now focus mostly on methane monitoring. BP recently said it will take things further: the supermajor plans to measure exactly how much methane its global business generates by 2023.

Satellite data companies are becoming essential allies in this fight against methane. They can provide the most up-to-date and accurate data on methane leaks, and this data is now revealing that the oil and gas industry is leaking more methane than previously believed.

Methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide although it tends to dissipate more quickly than the number-one focus of government, regulatory, and environmentalist attention. Like carbon dioxide, however, it can be harnessed to produce energy.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

