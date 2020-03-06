U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 22 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 15 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 19 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 6 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 3 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 12 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 13 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

The Middle East oil exporters…

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran is moving exceptionally quickly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Oil tanker

The United States was a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products last month, with the four-week average net imports at a negative 907,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last week of February, the lowest ‘imports’ level in EIA data dating back to 1973, according to EIA’s weekly data on net imports of crude oil and petroleum products.

Since the start of 2020, the U.S. was a net exporter of crude and petroleum products in each of the weeks in January and February, EIA data shows.

The United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported in September 2019—the first month in which America was a net petroleum exporter since monthly records began in 1973, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said at the end of last year.

In September 2019, the U.S. exported 89,000 bpd more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, due to surging U.S. crude oil production and the lifting of export restrictions in 2015, and to continuously growing oil products output and exports, the EIA said in December 2019.

On an annual basis, the United States will become a net oil and oil product exporter this year, thanks to continued growth in production combined with slacker domestic demand, the EIA said in its 2020 Annual Energy Outlook in January.

Despite the ‘net petroleum exporter’ status, the U.S. continues to be a net importer of crude oil—it continues to import more volumes of crude oil than it exports.

In November 2019, the latest monthly data, America imported 5.8 million bpd of crude oil and exported 3.0 million bpd of crude, the EIA said last month.  

Moreover, despite the fact that the United States is now a net petroleum exporter as a whole, most regions other than the U.S. Gulf Coast region remain net petroleum importers, the EIA noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Buffett Pulls Out Of Canadian LNG Project As Opposition Intensifies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com