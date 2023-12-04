U.S. Navy Downs Drones After Houthis Strike Three Ships in the Red Sea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.59 -0.48 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.37 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 -1.05 -1.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 -0.081 -2.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.113 -0.008 -0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 31 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.113 -0.008 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 734 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 187 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.07 -1.89 -3.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 76.22 -1.89 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 74.47 -1.89 -2.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 64.97 -1.89 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 61.67 -1.89 -2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 66.27 -1.89 -2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 59.82 -1.89 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours e-cars not selling
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

German Energy Giant Warns Europe Remains Exposed to Natural Gas Supply Shocks

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were left both…

Saving The Energy Lost In Organic Solar Cells

Saving The Energy Lost In Organic Solar Cells

A Technical University of Munich…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Navy Downs Drones After Houthis Strike Three Ships in the Red Sea

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 04, 2023, 3:00 AM CST

The Yemeni Houthis attacked three ships off the coast of the country yesterday, firing ballistic missiles at them. The group, which controls most of Yemen, also targeted a U.S. warship with drones, the AP reports.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement. “They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world.”

“The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners,” the Central Command also said.

The drone attacks were stopped when the crew on the warship downed three drones. The Houthis took responsibility for two of the ballistic missile attacks, saying they were attacks on “two Israeli ships”. The U.S. Central Command said it had shot down at least three drones. Other drones, however, made it to their targets and damaged at least one of the vessels, CNN reported.

These latest events in the Middle East suggest further escalation in the region following the breakout of the war between Hamas and Israel. The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, started targeting vessels in the Red Sea last month.

They seized a cargo ship linked to an Israeli businessman, sparking speculation that more such attacks will follow against Israeli-owned vessels. Indeed, another attempt at a seizure did follow but despite initial reports blaming the Houthis for it, it turned out that the attackers were pirates, according to the Pentagon.

At the same time, however, the Sunday attack is the second time Houthi missiles have flown around U.S. vessels in the region. At the time of the pirate attack—which a U.S. warship thwarted—the Houthis were firing missiles in the general direction of the USS Mason although, according to the Pentagon again, the ship was not their target.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuelans Vote to Claim Sovereignty Over Oil-Rich Region of Guyana

Next Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Short Sellers Circling The Clean Energy Sector
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com