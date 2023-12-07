U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Highest at Winter’s Start Since 2020

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.39 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.18 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.66 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 -0.017 -0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 -0.017 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.61 -3.66 -5.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.46 -3.66 -5.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.25 -3.25 -4.68%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 24 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

Surging LNG Exports Expose The U.S. To Natural Gas Price Swings 

Surging LNG Exports Expose The U.S. To Natural Gas Price Swings 

Soaring U.S. LNG exports have…

EU Gas Demand Remains Soft Amid Economic Slowdown

EU Gas Demand Remains Soft Amid Economic Slowdown

The EU cut electricity production…

Offshore Gas Field Could Help Gaza Recovery

Offshore Gas Field Could Help Gaza Recovery

A gas field offshore Gaza…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Highest at Winter’s Start Since 2020

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • EIA: U.S. natural gas storage levels are the highest at the start of winter season since 2020.
  • The Lower 48 United States ended the natural gas injection season at 3,776 billion cubic feet.
  • The high natural gas inventories are partially the result of a milder 2022-2023 winter and weaker heating demand.
Join Our Community
Gas

The United States is entering the winter heating season with the highest natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

The Lower 48 United States ended the natural gas injection season at 3,776 billion cubic feet (Bcf), according to estimates based on data from EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The Lower 48 states are thus entering the winter heating season, which runs from November 1 through March 30, with the most natural gas in storage since 2020.

Moreover, the U.S. now has 5% more natural gas in inventories entering the winter heating season than the previous five-year average, and 7% more than last October 31.

The high natural gas inventories are partially the result of a milder 2022-2023 winter and weaker heating demand, which allowed working natural gas inventories to total 1,823 Bcf on April 1, 2023—the end of the previous heating season. This was 19% higher than the average U.S. April 1 total for the previous five years.

Due to the higher inventories at the end of the 2022-2023 winter, net additions to working U.S. natural gas inventories totaled 1,953 Bcf during the injection season through October 31. The net additions were 5% less than the five-year average and 9% less than in 2022, the EIA said.

High storage levels, rising natural gas production, and a milder start to this year’s heating season are putting downward pressure on U.S. benchmark natural gas prices at Henry Hub. Prices have fallen from a high of $3.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on November 13, to $2.55 per MMBtu on December 7.

U.S. natural gas demand is expected to be low in the coming week through December 13. Expectations are for light to very light national demand over the next 7 days, according to estimates from NatGasWeather.com.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkmenistan Pledges To Reduce Extreme Methane Emissions
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com