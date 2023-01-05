U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.58 -0.26 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.71 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.74 +1.49 +1.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.818 -0.354 -8.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.008 +0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.008 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

In a world where governments…

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

As the environmental impact of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2023, 8:26 AM CST

The benchmark U.S. natural gas prices tumbled again on Thursday to the lowest level in nearly a year on warmer-than-normal weather.  

As of 9:01 a.m. ET, the benchmark price at the Henry Hub had plunged by more than 7% at $3.888 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), for a 7.14% drop on the day. Prices are now down by 57% compared to the highs from this summer.

U.S. natural gas prices rebounded by 4.6% on Wednesday, following an 11% plunge on Tuesday, due to warmer weather. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the United States, after the Winter Storm Elliott on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, weather forecasts point to mild temperatures and very low gas consumption.

In the week of January 5 to January 11, U.S. national demand for natural gas will be low to very low, according to NatGasWeather.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Warmer than normal conditions will rule the southern and eastern US most of the next 7-days w/highs of 30s to 50s across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast and very nice upper 50s to 70s over the southern US and up the Mid-Atlantic Coast for very light national demand,” NatGasWeather.com said.

There will be a minor bump in demand late this week and again late next week as mild weather systems track into the East. The West Coast will be wet and windy with heavy valley rains and mountain snows as a storm tracks inland the next several days with highs in the 40s to 60s, the forecast suggests.

Natural gas prices in Europe have also slumped due to a mild start to the year. The benchmark European price at the TTF hub dropped on the first trading day of the year to its lowest level since February 21, 2022, days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which upended energy markets and sent gas prices skyrocketing.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

China And India Are Buying Up Russia’s Arctic Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com