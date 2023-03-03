U.S. LNG Exports Unchanged In February Despite Partial Restart At Freeport

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.86 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.42 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.97 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 +0.045 +1.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.683 -0.017 -0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.683 -0.017 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 458 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Unchanged In February Despite Partial Restart At Freeport

The EV Boom Has A Logistics Problem

The EV Boom Has A Logistics Problem

Charging electric vehicles remains one…

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

The U.S. shale revolution changed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. LNG Exports Unchanged In February Despite Partial Restart At Freeport

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2023, 2:26 AM CST

U.S. LNG exports were basically unchanged in February compared to January, per shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon, despite the partial restart of some operations at Freeport LNG following a fire last June.

U.S. exporters of liquefied natural gas shipped out a total of 96 cargoes with 6.84 million tons of LNG in February, up by 9% from February 2022, but unchanged from January 2023, according to Refinitiv Eikon’s data quoted by Reuters.

Of the February 2023 shipments, 68% headed to Europe, while another at least 15% were en route to Asia, the data showed.

Exports were flat despite the partial resumption of commercial operations at the second-largest U.S. LNG export facility, Freeport LNG.

At the end of February, the operator of Freeport LNG received regulatory approval to resume commercial operations of its natural gas liquefaction and export facility.  

The Freeport LNG export facility in Texas was shut down in June last year when a fire broke out and damaged the plant.

The authorization provides for the immediate full return to service of one liquefaction train that has already restarted and the incremental restart and full return to service of a second train, Freeport LNG said in a statement on February 21.

The third liquefaction train will need subsequent regulatory approval for restart and a return to service once certain operational conditions are met.

First LNG production and ship loading from the facility—which currently uses two of Freeport LNG's three LNG storage tanks and one of its two LNG berths—began on February 11, the company said.

The return of Freeport LNG is set to further ease concerns about LNG supply in Europe, which has managed well its gas supply and demand so far this winter, mostly due to long periods of mild weather and lower consumption because of demand destruction in the industry and energy savings from households.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canadian Oil Sands Back On Track With More Record Profits

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com