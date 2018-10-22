U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Fall As Freight Costs Surge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.62 +0.26 +0.37%
Brent Crude 2 hours 79.83 +0.05 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.140 +0.002 +0.06%
Mars US 2 hours 74.17 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
Urals 4 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.17 +0.49 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.140 +0.002 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 79.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 75.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 78.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 78.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 19 hours 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 78.15 -0.10 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 29.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 17.28 +0.57 +3.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 60.28 +0.57 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.38 +0.57 +0.83%
Sweet Crude 4 days 38.28 -0.93 -2.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Peace Sour 4 days 36.78 +0.57 +1.57%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.78 +0.57 +1.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 44.03 +0.57 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 days 36.28 +0.57 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.51 +0.88 +1.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 7 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.88 +0.47 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 1 hour Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 1 hour Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour Merkel Aims To Ward Off Diesel Car Ban In Germany
  • 16 mins A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 17 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 day Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 1 day The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 20 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 11 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!

Breaking News:

U.S. Warns Russia Against Trying To Help Iran Skirt Oil Sanctions

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

After a slew of negative…

U.S-Saudi Clash Could Spell Disaster For OPEC

U.S-Saudi Clash Could Spell Disaster For OPEC

The Khashoggi case could have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Fall As Freight Costs Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Fuel oil

U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports have been slowing in recent weeks, due to arbitrage constraints because of surging freight rates, S&P Global Platts reports, citing market participants’ expectations of 1.7 million bpd-1.8 million bpd of exports for November.

Freight rates started to increase early in October for all ship classes, with rates trending higher due to routes delayed by weather, more lightering activities, and increased ship movement between Mexico’s east coast and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Arbitrage looks closed for U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia, according to some traders, despite healthy demand for both sweet and sour crudes and despite the willingness of Asian buyers to pay more for crude oil.

The Chinese market is hot, but due to the reluctance of Chinese refiners to import U.S. crude due to the tariffs, demand in China is for South American or West African crudes, an arbitrage crude seller told Platts.

According to the latest available EIA monthly data, U.S. crude oil exports hit the 2 million-bpd monthly mark for the first time in May this year, and exports held above 2.1 million bpd in June and July, with record (so far) monthly exports at 2.2 million bpd in June.

Since the United States removed four-decade-long restrictions on crude oil exports at the end of 2015, U.S. exports have increased. Helped by higher oil prices that renewed shale activity, these exports have continued to rise over the past year and a half.

In the first half of 2018, crude oil surpassed hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGL) to become the largest U.S. petroleum export, with 1.8 million bpd of exports in the first half of 2018, EIA said last month. U.S. crude oil exports increased by 787,000 bpd, or by nearly 80 percent, from the first half of 2017 to the first half of 2018.

U.S. crude oil exports could increase to 3.9 million bpd by 2020, up from just above 2 million bpd now, mostly driven by rising production in the Permian, the Houston Chronicle reported earlier this month, citing a report by S&P Global Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mnuchin: Washington Will Insist On At Least 20% Iran Oil Import Cuts

Next Post

U.S. Warns Russia Against Trying To Help Iran Skirt Oil Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com