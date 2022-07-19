U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 104.2 +1.62 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 107.4 +1.08 +1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.292 +0.028 +0.39%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 3.296 -0.012 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 3.296 -0.012 -0.35%

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Gasoline prices in the United States fell below $4.50 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, down 52 cents from the highest recorded average price reached last month. But gasoline prices are still higher today than before the announced release in March of a million barrels of crude oil per day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

U.S. gasoline prices fell to a national average of $4.495 per gallon on Tuesday, AAA data showed. That’s down from an average of $4.521 yesterday and down from $4.655 a week ago. Even larger is the monthly change—a 48.8 cent drop. But overall, gasoline prices are still up markedly over the last year—$1.325 more per gallon than this time last year.

The Biden Administration has been battling rising pump prices since he took office, EIA gasoline pricing data shows, when national gasoline prices were less than $2.50 per gallon. Gasoline prices continued their steep climb until mid-June, after which pricing at the pump began to ease.

Under the current administration’s watch, 79.4 million barrels of crude oil has been released from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves since March 30 in pursuit of boosting commercial inventories of crude oil to lower gasoline prices. Tight global refinery capacity, supply chain issues in the industry, and a lack of investment within the industry, however, has confounded all efforts the Biden Administration has taken to lower prices—which has included multiple attempts at getting OPEC+ to raise crude oil production and accusations against oil companies and refineries of price gouging.

For the week ending March 28, the week before President Joe Biden announced that the government would release a million barrels of oil per day from emergency stockpiles, gasoline prices were $4.231, according to weekly EIA data—25.9 cents less than prices at the pump today.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

