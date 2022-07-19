Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 104.2 +1.62 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 107.4 +1.08 +1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 7.296 +0.032 +0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 3.292 -0.016 -0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.292 -0.016 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 55 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build

What Is Keeping America From Realizing Its LNG Potential?

What Is Keeping America From Realizing Its LNG Potential?

The U.S. is shipping record…

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End

By ZeroHedge - Jul 19, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

After a punitive year-long investigation into Didi Global, China's version of Uber, Beijing regulators are finally preparing to wrap up the investigation into the company's cybersecurity practices by slapping it with a one-billion-dollar fine, WSJ reported. The billion-dollar fine is equivalent to 4% of Didi's $27.3 billion total sales last year. 

More importantly, once the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) makes an official announcement, Didi restrictions will be eased, allowing the app to be restored on Chinese app stores and resume adding users to its platform. The resolution would enable Didi to pursue a new share listing in Hong Kong, according to the WSJ.

Didi is the highest profile company at the epicenter of Beijing's crackdown on the technology industry initiated in 2020. Investors have been waiting about a year for CAC fines against the ride-hailing giant since a probe was opened in the summer of 2021 into potential data security violations.

Shares in Didi have plunged more than 80% since its listing on the NYSE last June.

Didi

CAC launched the investigation into Didi days after the NYSE listing. Didi delisted in June, telling shareholders it had to resolve CAC's investigation. It has since been trading on the pink sheets under the symbol DIDIY.

A resolution to Didi's troubles with CAC could be an inflection point for Chinese technology companies that have been beaten down over the last year amid the tech crackdown. It's definitely positive news and a further sign that the regulators could be wrapping up the crackdown. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

Next Post

Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com