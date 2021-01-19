US Gas-Fired Power Generation Set For First Drop Since 2017

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 53.02 +0.66 +1.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.91 +1.16 +2.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 -0.197 -7.20%
Graph down Mars US 4 days 53.11 -1.51 -2.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Urals 28 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.05 -1.10 -2.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 -0.197 -7.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 54.19 -1.23 -2.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 54.33 -1.20 -2.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.39 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 56.77 -1.07 -1.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 54.61 +0.18 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.39 +0.06 +0.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 41.42 -1.15 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 51.42 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 52.82 -1.15 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 47.42 -1.15 -2.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 47.92 -1.15 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 49.52 -1.15 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 48.75 -1.25 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.45 +0.65 +1.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 46.31 -1.21 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 50.26 -1.21 -2.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 50.26 -1.21 -2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 48.75 -1.25 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 58.25 -1.21 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 hours https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 9 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 13 hours Is the Chinese CCP Following the Left's Leadership, or the Left Following the CCP's?
  • 3 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day CNN's Jake Tapper questions double amputee purple heart recipient GOP Rep's commitment to democracy. Tapper is a disgrace.
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.

Breaking News:

US Gas-Fired Power Generation Set For First Drop Since 2017

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

Adnoc, the Abu Dhabi state…

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

The only streaming phenomenon has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US Gas-Fired Power Generation Set For First Drop Since 2017

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 19, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

Higher natural gas prices this year are expected to result in the first annual decline in U.S. gas-fired electricity generation since 2017, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

This year, generation from natural gas-fired power plants in the U.S. electric power sector are set to decline by about 8 percent, largely due to an expected large rise in natural gas prices.

In 2020, natural gas prices hit their lowest in decades, with the nominal price of natural gas delivered to electric generators averaging $2.37 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). This year, however, the EIA sees the average nominal price of natural gas for power generation surging by 41 percent to an average of $3.35/MMBtu, similar to the price in 2017.  

As a result, natural gas-fired generation is set to drop in 2021 compared to 2020, and the share of natural gas of U.S. electricity generation to decline to 36 percent, down from a share of 39 percent in 2020.  

At the same time, power generation from coal-fired power plants is expected to rise by 14 percent this year, after an annual drop of 20 percent in 2020, according to EIA’s estimates. That’s because the nominal rise of coal prices is expected at only 6 percent in 2021, compared to the 41-percent jump in gas prices.

Related: Oil Rises On Expectations Of ‘Big’ U.S. Stimulus Package

The share of coal-fired generation is set to rise to 22 percent in 2021, up from the 20-percent share in 2020. Still, the share of coal will be much lower than the 31-percent share in 2017—the last time gas-fired power generation dropped annually—due to continuously rising electricity generation from renewable sources. The EIA expects generation from non-hydropower renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, to increase by 18 percent in 2021, which would be the fastest annual growth rate since 2010.

Electricity generation from renewable energy sources including hydropower will account for 21 percent in 2021 and 23 percent in 2022, up from 20 percent in 2020, the EIA said in its January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) last week.

Renewable energy sources, mostly solar and wind, are set to account for more than two-thirds of the new electricity generation capacity that the United States will install in 2021, the EIA said earlier this month. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s December Oil Imports Jump To Highest Level In Three Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

The World’s First Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com