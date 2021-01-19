Norway Awards 61 Oil & Gas Exploration Licenses In Mature Areas

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 32 mins 53.38 +1.02 +1.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.24 +0.34 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 53.88 +0.77 +1.45%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Urals 28 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.05 -1.10 -2.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Marine 22 hours 55.13 +0.94 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 55.29 +0.96 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 52.11 +0.72 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 57.49 +0.72 +1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 55.42 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 56.29 +0.84 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.92 -0.76 -1.39%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 41.42 -1.15 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 51.42 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 52.82 -1.15 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 47.42 -1.15 -2.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 47.92 -1.15 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 49.52 -1.15 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 46.17 -1.15 -2.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.45 +0.65 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 46.93 +0.62 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.50 -1.25 -2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 58.25 -1.21 -2.03%
Norway Awards 61 Oil & Gas Exploration Licenses In Mature Areas

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 19, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

Norway has awarded 61 offshore exploration licenses to 30 companies in the latest annual licensing round for oil and gas exploration in mature areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Tuesday.

The so-called Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) are announced every year and comprise the mature parts of the shelf with known geology and good infrastructure already in place, allowing tie-backs to existing infrastructure for any new discoveries.

The awards announced today include 34 production licenses in the North Sea, 24 licenses in the Norwegian Sea, and three licenses in the Barents Sea.

“Even after decades of activity, there are still opportunities in these areas. Due to new technology and a multitude of new players, I believe we will see new discoveries in the areas available in this year’s APA round,” Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, said in June last year when the APA licensing round was launched.  

Commenting on the awarding of the 61 licenses on Tuesday, Bru said “These companies have shown great interest in gaining access to new exploration acreage, illustrating the industry’s confidence in continued profitability from exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf. This is good news for the Norwegian state as resource owner.”  

“This year’s award of 61 new production licences to as many as 30 companies shows that the petroleum industry still has significant expectations of making profitable discoveries on the Norwegian Shelf,” said Kalmar Ildstad, director license management at the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

“It’s positive that the companies are showing significant interest in exploring in areas with known geology, and close to existing infrastructure,” Ildstad added.

Equinor, Lundin, Aker BP, and Vår Energi were awarded the highest number of licenses either as operators or partners.  

“Due to their location, these resources can often be realised with high profitability and create considerable value for society, and they can be produced with a low carbon footprint per barrel,” said Equinor, which was awarded a total of 17 licenses, 10 as operator and 7 as partner.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

