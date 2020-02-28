US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 hours 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 1 day 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 10 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Marine 1 day 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 1 day 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2020, 6:30 PM CST Fracking

A ban on oil and gas drilling in the United States proposed by US Democrat presidential hopefuls will cost the economy $7 trillion, US oil industry lobby group American Petroleum Institute said on Thursday.

In a new report, the API calls out the price climate plans laid out by the Democrat party frontrunner socialist Bernie Sanders and another party hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, alleging that their plans to ban fracking across the nation would chip away $7.1 trillion from the gross domestic production over the next decade.

It would also strip away jobs in major oil hotpots like Texas.

The API didn’t stop there. Its report laid out a laundry list of complaints with the leftist proposals, which would not only see a total ban on fracking, but which would also stop federal natural gas and oil leasing. In addition to the $7 trillion cost, the API suggests in its report that it would increase America’s reliance on foreign fossil fuels and increase costs for farmers and homeowners, Reuters said.

The Democrat candidates, however, suggest that the extraordinary measures is what is necessary to address the “climate crisis” by transitioning to greener energy.

Their solution, along with coming up socking it to taxpayers for $7.1 trillion, in part, includes retraining any displaced oil and gas workers.

But the Democrat’s timing on the energy revolution couldn’t have come at a worse time for US oil producers who will likely fight to the death, after a few years of bang-up production in the United States gave the nation a new level of energy dependence that has freed it—in part—from OPEC’s puppet-master ways of choking oil output among its members to manipulate market prices, at the literal expense of US consumers.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

