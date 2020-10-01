U.S. Firm Looks To Gain Ground In India’s Energy Storage Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.62 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 40.93 -1.37 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.489 -0.038 -1.50%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 39.12 -1.55 -3.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.65 -0.81 -1.95%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.12 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.489 -0.038 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.39 +0.55 +1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.72 -1.37 -3.50%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 41.81 -1.82 -4.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.54 -1.96 -4.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 40.03 -1.49 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.65 -0.81 -1.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 27.83 +0.69 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.72 +0.93 +3.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.22 +0.93 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.62 +0.93 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.22 +0.93 +2.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 +0.93 +2.60%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 +0.93 +2.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.22 +0.93 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.52 +0.93 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.22 +0.93 +2.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 39.73 -1.42 -3.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +1.00 +3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.96 +0.93 +2.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 23 mins The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 51 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 22 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 4 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 19 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 4 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 days Debate Night: Trump needs to be concerned about left leaning Chris Wallace , not Biden
  • 10 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Total Bets Its Future On Renewables And LNG

Australia Pivots To Hydrogen In Carbon Neutral Push

Australia Pivots To Hydrogen In Carbon Neutral Push

As a part of Australia’s…

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

A cold front is approaching…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Firm Looks To Gain Ground In India’s Energy Storage Market

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 01, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

India’s renewable energy sector, the fourth-most attractive renewable energy market in the world today, is all set to get a new player.

U.S.-based ArcVera Renewables, which specializes in consulting and technical services, has announced its entry into India’s solar, wind and hybrid energy storage market.

ArcVera has opened up an office in Bengaluru in the southern part of India. From there, it will deliver its expertise to project developers, lenders and investors — not only in India but also neighboring Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim countries.

The MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental factors driving prices and a detailed forecast that can be used when sourcing metals for 2021 — including expected average prices, support and resistance levels.

ArcVera joins the fray in India’s renewable energy sector

The Colorado-based ArcVera Renewables has over 40 years of global experience. The firm is now providing expert technical, financial and independent engineering services for stand-alone energy storage or hybrid projects.

Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables, told the Indian media a combination of factors had made the company take this decision to expand. He said, on the one hand, India is a large and rapidly growing renewables market. With the entry of energy tenders and hybrid project requirements, the country presents an even more complex and competitive market.

On the other hand, a competitor's departure from the Indian wind market left a vacuum that ArcVera is ideally positioned to fill, Poulos added.

What also drove ArcVera’s decision is the fact that Indian developers and investors are on the lookout for technical expertise to lower project risk and raise project value.

ArcVera’s services cover the full project life cycle. That cycle includes finance-grade resource assessments, project design, technology assessments, financing, M&A, due diligence, construction, operations, and repowering.

The company has atmospheric scientists, engineers, and data analysts.

India’s renewable energy scenario

In India, after the government had announced a renewed push, the installed renewable power generation capacity has gained momentum.

Energy demand is expected to reach 15,820 TWh by 2040. As such, renewable energy will play an important role in the years ahead.

As of early 2020, India’s installed renewable energy capacity stood at 87.26 GW. Solar and wind energy capacity stood at 34.81 GW and 37.74 GW, respectively. Biomass and small hydropower constituted 9.86 GW and 4.68 GW, respectively.

By December 2019, 15,100 megawatts (MW) of wind power projects received the green light, according to IBEF. Furthermore, projects of 12,162.50 MW capacity received backing. Power generation from renewable energy sources in India reached 127.01 billion units (BU) in the fiscal year 2020.

Per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, foreign direct investment inflow in the Indian non-conventional energy sector stood at U.S. $9.22 billion between April 2000 March 2020. The sector received more than U.S. $42 billion in investments since 2014.

Under the Paris climate accords, India set a target of achieving 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2022. India also aims to bring onstream an additional 100 GW of solar capacity. In addition, India is looking to add 60 GW of wind power.

By AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Harsh Reality Of A Low Carbon Future

Next Post

The Harsh Reality Of A Low Carbon Future

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com