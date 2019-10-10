U.S. Energy Secretary Subpoenaed As Ukraine Scandal Escalates

On Thursday afternoon, House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry. The subpoena is the latest in the party's impeachment probe into whether President Donald Trump abused his power during his interactions with the leadership of Ukraine.

The subpoena requires the Energy Secretary to submit a series of documents pertaining to his knowledge of President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Monday, Perry clarified, "Absolutely, I asked the President multiple times. 'Mr. President, we think it is in the United States and in Ukraine's best interest that you and the President of Ukraine have conversations and discuss the options that are there."

Perry had consulted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at least three times while in office, including when he replaced Vice President Mike Pence in leading a United States delegation to Zelensky's inauguration last spring.

Democrats are taking a look at whether Trump sought to tie that request to a large sum of money in military aid for the country. Trump has refuted that there was any such quid pro quo. The President insists that he was simply urging the country to clean up corruption.

The subpoena likewise demands records detailing Perry's role in transforming the management framework at a Ukrainian energy company, Naftogaz, a move that could have held a number of benefits for authorities dealing with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

News reports suggest that affiliates of Giuliani had pushed for changes to the Naftogaz board to gain a foothold in the country's energy field. Those affiliates, Igor Fruman as well as Lev Parnas, were apprehended Thursday on campaign finance and conspiracy theory charges.

The accusation affirmed that Fruman and Parnas managed a straw donation scheme to aid Republican fund projects and organizations from international contributors.day as part of the impeachment query.

Perry was the only resting Republican governor to endorse Giuliani during his 2008 presidential run. He has also spearheaded President Trump’s energy dominance agenda which has prompted the oil and gas industry.

Read the full letter to Rick Perry

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: