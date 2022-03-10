U.S. Energy Secretary Calls On Oil Industry To Pump More

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +1.81 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.9 +2.77 +2.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.613 +0.087 +1.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.412 -0.052 -1.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.274 -0.020 -0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.8 -15.15 -12.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.274 -0.020 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 127.6 +4.77 +3.88%
Graph up Murban 1 day 130.2 +4.78 +3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 118.1 -8.47 -6.69%
Graph down Basra Light 100 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 127.3 -8.84 -6.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 124.4 -9.00 -6.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 102.7 -15.00 -12.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 18 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 18 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 4 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 20 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 11 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin

Breaking News:

Shell Is Betting Big On Offshore Wind Following UK Ban On Russian Oil

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s energy exports are plunging…

Is $150 Oil Inevitable?

Is $150 Oil Inevitable?

Analysts and industry professionals say…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Energy Secretary Calls On Oil Industry To Pump More

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2022, 8:40 AM CST

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on the oil industry to ramp up production in response to soaring fuel prices.

"We are on a war footing," Granholm said at the CERAWeek industry conference, as quoted by Bloomberg. "The DOE and the Biden Administration is ready to work with you. We need oil and gas production to rise."

As for the administration's energy transition agenda, Granholm said the transition and a short-term ramp-up in oil supply were not mutually exclusive.

"We can walk and chew gum at the same time," she said.

True as that might be, the U.S. oil industry has been having trouble raising production and this time it has had nothing to do with Washington policies.

The overall labor shortage in the U.S. has not spared oil and gas, according to a recent Reuters report that cited industry insiders and analysts. In addition to this shortage of workers, the industry has run into oilfield materials and equipment shortages, which has turned production growth into a major challenge.

All these shortages were "not adequately recognized as a significant impediment for growth," Occidental's Vicki Hollub told CERAWeek, as quoted by Reuters. "Nobody really anticipated needing to grow significantly," the executive also said. "If you did not plan for growth, you are not going to be able to achieve growth today."

Meanwhile, the State Department's special envoy and international energy affairs coordinator has called "nonsense" U.S. oil industry claims that it was White House policies that have contributed to their priority rearrangement. According to Amos Hochstein, the blame lies with Wall Street investors hungry for returns, the Financial Times reported this week.

"If there's anyone that's standing in the way, according to them, it's their financial backers, who are insisting on dividends and fiscal discipline in the face of a war in Europe, and the highest prices we have seen in a couple of generations," Hochstein told the FT in an interview.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Senator Warren Wants ‘’Windfall Tax’’ On Oil Profits

Next Post

Aramco Adds Pressure To Tight Diesel Market With Massive Purchase Tender

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com