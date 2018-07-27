Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.33 -0.28 -0.40%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.83 -0.29 -0.39%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.764 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 10 hours 69.21 +0.46 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.87 +0.86 +1.19%
Urals 1 day 71.10 +1.45 +2.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.38 +0.86 +1.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.01 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.01 +0.26 +0.40%
Marine 1 day 73.08 +0.90 +1.25%
Murban 1 day 75.97 +0.94 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 1 day 70.35 +0.82 +1.18%
Basra Light 1 day 74.22 +0.81 +1.10%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.96 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.76 -0.09 -0.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 41.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.11 +0.31 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.86 +0.31 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.31 +0.31 +0.53%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.11 +0.31 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 62.61 +0.31 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.61 +0.31 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.78 +0.63 +0.85%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.56 +0.31 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.51 +0.31 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.06 +0.31 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.81 +0.78 +1.04%
All Charts
US-EU Trade Truce To Boost U.S. LNG Exports To Europe

Strong Dollar Could Cap Oil Prices

Strong Dollar Could Cap Oil Prices

Iranian President Threatens U.S. With "Mother Of All Wars"

Iranian President Threatens U.S. With “Mother Of All Wars”

The agreement between the United States and the European Union to work together toward ‘zero tariffs’ is setting the stage for increased U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday at the opening of the second U.S. LNG export facility at Cove Point, Maryland.

“It is a new day and I think a very bright day,” Secretary Perry said. “Our allies, they can count on, no strings attached that U.S. energy will keep flowing their way,” he added, as quoted by Houston Chronicle.

After a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the two agreed “to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.”

The parties also agreed to boost energy cooperation.

“The European Union wants to import more liquefied natural gas — LNG — from the United States, and they’re going to be a very, very big buyer. We’re going to make it much easier for them, but they’re going to be a massive buyer of LNG, so they’ll be able to diversify their energy supply, which they want very much to do. And we have plenty of it,” President Trump said.

The completion of the Cove Point LNG export expansion project makes it the second LNG export facility in the continental United States, after Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

These two facilities now ship U.S. LNG to 30 nations on five continents, with a combined export capacity of 3.6 Bcf/d.

U.S. LNG exports increased from 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2016 to 1.94 Bcf/d in 2017.

Another four LNG export projects are underway across the U.S.—Elba Island LNG in Georgia, Freeport LNG in Texas, Corpus Christi in Texas, and Cameron LNG in Louisiana.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

