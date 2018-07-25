China’s CNPC To Invest $22 Billion In New Oil Frontier

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.36 +0.84 +1.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.50 +0.70 +0.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 +0.038 +1.40%
Mars US 22 hours 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.75 +1.06 +1.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.757 +0.038 +1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.18 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 2 days 73.92 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.51 +0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.12 -0.13 -0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 73.89 +0.12 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.92 +0.18 +0.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.52 +1.63 +4.42%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.52 +0.63 +0.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.82 +0.63 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.52 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.52 -1.37 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.15 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.47 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.97 +0.63 +0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.03 +0.63 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 48 mins Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 1 hour Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 1 day Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 5 hours Smoke and Mirrors? U.S. Oil Threats Against Iran Can Be Easily Answered: Revolutionary Guards
  • 4 hours U.S. Crude Oil Floods Into Italy as Libyan Supplies Falter
  • 23 hours Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 23 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 56 mins Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 1 day A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 day Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 1 day US production hits record
  • 7 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 5 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 24 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

Saboteurs Of Dakota Access Pipeline Haven’t Been Charged Yet

Alt Text

Norway Oil Strike Ends Just As Another Is Set to Begin

Just as the oil worker…

Alt Text

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Colorado’s Shale Boom Threatened By Ballot Initiative

A ballot initiative to expand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China’s CNPC To Invest $22 Billion In New Oil Frontier

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT CNPC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will invest the equivalent of more than US$22 billion by 2020 on boosting its oil and gas production in the western region of Xinjiang to mitigate the impact of declining production from oil and gas fields in China’s northeast.

CNPC said on Wednesday that it would invest more than US$22.1 billion (150 billion yuan) in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in the west to boost production in the region to more than 50 million tons of oil equivalent between 2018 and 2020.

According to Reuters calculations, the investment that CNPC announced today would be equivalent to the total upstream investment made by CNPC’s listed unit and China’s largest oil and gas producer, PetroChina, in 2017.

The investment in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region would serve several purposes, according to analysts. First, boosting production in the region would help offset declining production from the ageing fields in the Daqing oil province in the northeast. The investment would also serve to increase China’s domestic natural gas production as Beijing looks to switch from coal to the more environmentally friendly fuel. In addition, China would be looking to boost the economy, infrastructure, and natural gas access in the unruly autonomous region in its far west bordering Central Asia that has seen ethnic unrest in recent years. Related: Is This The Next Coal Megaproject?

“I think that the primary factor is to support the central government policy to invest more and support economic development in the west,” Liutong Zhang, director at Hong Kong-based WaterRock Energy Economics, told Reuters.

Boosting oil production in the western part of the country is not expected to affect China’s crude oil imports because the higher production would offset declining output at mature fields elsewhere in the country.

China’s crude oil production dropped by 2.3 percent on the year in June, and was also down compared to the production in May. Between January and June, crude oil production declined by 2 percent annually.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Markets Stabilize On Major Crude Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?

Is The Oil World In Panic Mode?
The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

 Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

Has Saudi Arabia Fooled Oil Analysts?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

 Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Is The LNG Floating Storage Boom Over?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com