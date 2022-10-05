Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.71 +1.19 +1.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.34 +1.54 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.26 +1.81 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.952 +0.115 +1.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.022 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 85.22 +3.19 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.022 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.99 +0.46 +0.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.17 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.23 +3.13 +3.68%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 +3.42 +3.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.23 +3.70 +4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.27 +2.89 +4.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.67 +2.89 +3.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.92 +2.89 +3.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 84.07 +2.89 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 82.07 +2.89 +3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.02 +2.89 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 80.37 +2.89 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +7.00 +10.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 +5.43 +7.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 hours Wind droughts
  • 2 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 9 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

9 Central And Eastern European Countries Back Ukraine’s NATO Bid

9 Central And Eastern European Countries Back Ukraine’s NATO Bid

Central and Eastern European countries…

Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

Washington is stepping up efforts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 05, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a Russian federal asset, absorbing all facilities and employees as the Kremlin’s push in the east loses momentum against Ukrainian forces.

The nuclear facility, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russian forces in March, with Ukrainian employees running day-to-day operations under siege conditions that have the world’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, concerned about the facility’s vulnerability to disaster. 

In a decree published Wednesday by Russia’s Tass news agency, Putin ordered the official takeover of Zaporozhye nuclear assets, stating: "The Russian government shall take measures to establish federal ownership of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and other facilities necessary for its operation." 

According to Tass, Putin also instructed the government to set up the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant federal state unitary company, granting “the joint-stock company the Operator of the Zaporozhye NPP the status of an organization with operations in the area of nuclear energy”. 

Ukraine’s state energy agency has responded with a categorical rejection of Putin’s decree, announcing that its state energy agency head was taking over the plant. 

"All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom," Ukraine state energy chief Petro Kotin said in a video address posted on Telegram, as reported by Reuters

"We will continue to work under Ukrainian law, within the Ukrainian energy system, within Energoatom," Kotin said.

The plant is located in Zaporizhzhia, a region that Putin officially integrated into Russia on Wednesday, following sham referendums. Russia has now annexed four partially Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Moscow formally annexed the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation earlier on Wednesday. 

Three weeks ago, Ukraine was forced to shut down the nuclear facility amid heavy shelling. At the time of Putin’s decree, Ukraine was considering whether to restart Zaporozhye to ensure the equipment is not undermined.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Georgia Grapples With Russia’s Mobilization Exodus

Next Post

ArcelorMittal Makes $5 Billion Bet On Indian Steel Manufacturing

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com