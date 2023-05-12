U.S. Coal Capacity Set To Drop Dramatically By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.56 -0.31 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.58 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.02 -0.34 -0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.160 -0.030 -1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 -0.010 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.47 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 -0.010 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.52 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.45 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.05 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 528 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.49 -1.30 -1.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.37 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.77 -1.88 -3.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.62 -1.69 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.02 -1.69 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.27 -1.69 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.42 -1.69 -2.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.42 -1.69 -2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.37 -1.69 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.72 -1.69 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

An Oil Production Phaseout Would Cost Canada $74 Billion

OPEC: World Oil Demand To Rise By 2.33 Million Bpd In 2023

OPEC: World Oil Demand To Rise By 2.33 Million Bpd In 2023

For the third month running,…

Is Clean Energy Really More Expensive Than Traditional Energy?

Is Clean Energy Really More Expensive Than Traditional Energy?

The claim that clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Coal Capacity Set To Drop Dramatically By 2050

By Charles Kennedy - May 12, 2023, 12:59 AM CDT

U.S. coal power generation capacity is set to drop by half between now and 2050, the Energy Information Administration has forecast, citing rising costs because of tighter emission regulation and intensifying competition from gas, wind, and solar.

The forecast is under the EIA’s so-called High Zero-Carbon Technology Cost scenario. Under a Reference Scenario, coal capacity is seen shrinking by as much as 64% to 73 GW by 2050. Under the most ambitious scenario, envisaging low costs for the transition to zero carbon, the EIA predicts an 88% drop in coal capacity by 2050.

The forecast comes as the Environmental Protection Agency proposes new, more stringent regulations for power generators that would likely affect the economics of coal power in quite a negative way.

The environmental regulator proposes to establish emission guidelines for large, frequently used existing fossil fuel-fired stationary combustion turbines, generally natural gas-fired, as well as to strengthen the current New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for newly built fossil fuel-fired stationary combustion turbines.

The proposal limiting how much greenhouse gases fossil fuel power plants can emit would mean that plants currently not complying with the proposed limits would either have to shut down or install new equipment to curb emissions.

According to EPA, the proposal for coal and new natural gas power plants would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of total carbon dioxide through 2042. This would be equivalent to reducing the annual emissions of 137 million passenger vehicles, roughly half the cars in the United States.

EPA has also estimated that the net climate and health benefits of the standards on new gas and existing coal-fired power plants could be up to $85 billion through 2042.

Meanwhile, the North American Reliability Corp. has warned that electricity shortages threaten most of the United States this summer because of high demand and lower than necessary supply due to, among other things, the retirement of coal-fired plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A combination of extreme peak demand, low wind, and high outage rates from thermal generators could require system operators to use emergency procedures, up to and including temporary manual load shedding,” NERC said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Power Blackouts Will Be Part Of This Summer In The U.S.

Next Post

An Oil Production Phaseout Would Cost Canada $74 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com