  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Welcomes $3.5 Trillion Budget Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 25, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

U.S. clean energy associations hailed the House’s vote on Tuesday to approve a budget resolution to advance the $3.5 trillion Congressional budget deal, which has earmarked resources to accelerate the energy transition and boost U.S. clean energy manufacturing and transportation.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved in a party-line 220-212 vote the budget resolution on Tuesday, paving the way for Democrats to advance the social and clean energy agenda of President Joe Biden.

The vote in the House of Representatives allowed them to consider my Build Back Better agenda and provide clean energy tax credits, among many other healthcare, Medicare, and child care proposals, President Biden said.

Environmental programs, incentives for more clean energy, tax breaks for families, and more resources for education and healthcare are part of the budget resolution.

Commenting on the U.S. House approving the budget resolution, Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said in a statement:

“Today’s House vote to pass the FY22 Budget Resolution sets the stage for Congress to finally take decisive action on the climate crisis. A stable, long-term, full-value clean energy tax platform is foundational for decarbonizing the grid and will create millions of good-paying American jobs.”

“Congress must act with clarity and conviction now to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to enact a comprehensive climate policy able to meet the challenge before us,” Wetstone added.

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said after the House approved the budget resolution:

“Infrastructure investments in clean energy will not only create additional good-paying American jobs but they also benefit the environment. Over 415,000 Americans already work in the renewable energy industry and action on infrastructure could provide more than 1 million direct clean energy jobs and inject more than $1 trillion of investment into the economy.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress to ensure the continued rapid growth of clean energy projects to achieve the important climate targets we need to reach,” Zichal added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

