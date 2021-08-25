Power Sector Emissions Soar As Electricity Demand Rebounds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.02 -0.34 -0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 72.25 +1.20 +1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.912 +0.015 +0.38%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.117 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.297 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 66.41 +1.52 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.297 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.44 +2.70 +4.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.02 +2.47 +3.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.28 +1.77 +2.79%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.49 +1.62 +2.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.31 +1.89 +2.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.07 +1.95 +2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.53 +0.86 +1.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 54.04 +1.90 +3.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 66.54 +1.90 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 67.94 +1.90 +2.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 63.39 +1.90 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 63.19 +1.90 +3.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 66.09 +1.90 +2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 61.54 +1.90 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 58.75 +0.75 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.31 +0.82 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +1.75 +3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.43 +1.90 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 1 day Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Welcomes $3.5 Trillion Budget Deal

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Mexico’s state-owned Pemex has begun…

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China has just announced a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Power Sector Emissions Soar As Electricity Demand Rebounds

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 25, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Global emissions from power generation bounced back above pre-pandemic levels as the growth in clean power generation wasn’t enough to meet soaring electricity demand, climate and energy think tank Ember said in a report on Wednesday.

CO2 emissions from the power sector globally were 5 percent higher in the first half of 2021, compared to the first half of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Ember’s estimates.

Electricity demand also rose by 5 percent globally. Early last year, power demand was 3 percent lower than in 2019, and emissions were 7 percent lower, but this was due to the lockdowns in almost every economy in the world.

As lockdowns eased and economies rebounded, global CO2 emissions had returned to pre-pandemic levels by the second half of 2020 as electricity demand jumped, Ember noted.

CO2 emissions rose because growth in clean power generation did not match the rise in demand. While wind and solar power met 57 percent of the demand increase, coal met the remaining 43 percent, especially in developing Asia, according to Ember.

Not a single country in the world has yet achieved a truly ‘green recovery’ for their power sector, with structural change in both higher electricity demand and lower CO2 power sector emissions, according to the think tank. The U.S., the EU, Japan, and South Korea saw last year lower power sector CO2 emissions compared to pre-pandemic levels—with wind and solar replacing coal—but only in the context of suppressed demand growth.

“Catapulting emissions in 2021 should send alarm bells across the world. We are not building back better, we are building back badly,” Dave Jones,

Global Programme Lead, Ember, said in a statement. 

“Rising CO2 emissions right now is a huge red flag that the world is off-course for 1.5 degrees,” Ember said.

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global energy-related CO2 emissions are on course to see this year the second-largest increase in history, driven by the resurgence of coal use in the power sector.

“This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court: Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Not Exempt From EU Rules

Next Post

Nearby Planetary System Could Spark A New Space Race

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com