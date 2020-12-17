U.S. Backs EastMed Pipeline To Supply Gas To Europe

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 48.22 -0.14 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 51.28 -0.22 -0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.041 +1.56%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 30 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.47 +0.33 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 +0.041 +1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 51.37 +0.39 +0.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 51.64 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 48.91 +0.77 +1.60%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 52.74 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 51.17 +0.53 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 52.61 +0.59 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 25 days 33.69 +0.57 +1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 34.54 +0.72 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 35 mins 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 35 mins 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 44.44 +0.72 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.25 +0.85 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.61 +0.20 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 52 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 49 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 5 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 5 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 20 hours Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 14 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Backs EastMed Pipeline To Supply Gas To Europe

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Basin Is Paying Off

ExxonMobil’s latest oil discovery highlights…

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Pipeline companies have seen their…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Backs EastMed Pipeline To Supply Gas To Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 17, 2020, 5:30 PM CST

The United States supports the EastMed pipeline project that is expected to deliver natural gas from offshore Israel via Greece and Cyprus to the wider European market, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said during a visit to Greece on Thursday.

"We are going to continue to work with Israel, Greece and other interested parties to ensure that the infrastructure will be developed," Secretary Brouillette told reporters, as carried by Reuters.

The planned EastMed pipeline, for which a final investment decision is expected in 2022, is expected to deliver around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the European Union (EU) through Greece and Italy. The EU backs the project as a means to diversify its natural gas imports away from Russia. The EastMed project is expected to meet some 10-15 percent of the EU's projected natural gas needs.  

"Greece and its neighbors are redrawing the energy map of southeastern Europe through a variety of major projects like the recently completed TAP and making progress on renewables, e-mobility, and wind power," Secretary Brouillette tweeted from Athens today.

We are committed to supporting projects like TAP, Alexandroupoli FSRU, Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), and Greece's role in East Med Gas Forum, Secretary Brouillette added.

TAP, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, another route of diversification from Russian gas, started commercial operations last month.

For the EastMed pipeline project, Israel, Greece, and Cyprus signed early this year an agreement to build the infrastructure, aiming for a final investment decision in 2022 and for pipeline completion by 2025.

Last year, after the U.S.-Greece strategic dialogue, the United States and Greece said in a joint statement:

"The Greek and U.S. governments acknowledged the potential of the proposed EastMed gas pipeline to contribute to the energy security and diversification of energy sources and routes in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"Greece and the United States acknowledged that the discovery and future exploitation of significant hydrocarbon fields in the Eastern Mediterranean are of vital importance for the stability of the region and can actively contribute to the EU's energy diversification strategy," Greece and the U.S. said in October 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

SEC Eases Disclosure Rule On Oil Payments To Governments

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com