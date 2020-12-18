Colorado Oil And Gas Lease Sale Ends With Few Takers

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.94 +0.58 +1.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.07 +0.57 +1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.068 +2.58%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 30 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.47 +0.33 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.068 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 51.37 +0.39 +0.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 51.64 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 48.91 +0.77 +1.60%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 52.74 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 51.17 +0.53 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.01 +0.71 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 52.61 +0.59 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 25 days 33.69 +0.57 +1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 34.54 +0.72 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 44.44 +0.72 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.25 +0.85 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.61 +0.20 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 9 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 9 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 13 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 13 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 22 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Colorado Oil And Gas Lease Sale Ends With Few Takers

Oil Bulls Are Back Despite New COVID Lockdowns

Oil Bulls Are Back Despite New COVID Lockdowns

Oil prices continue to rise…

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

The world’s largest asset manager…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Colorado Oil And Gas Lease Sale Ends With Few Takers

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 18, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

The latest oil and gas lease sale in Colorado generated just $630,556 for 32 parcels totaling 43,438 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said.

The BLM had offered 42 parcels in this lease sale round, but there were few takers.

The highest price the Bureau got in the round was $382 per acre. Based on the total sold and the total revenue, the average price for the acreage was just $14.52.

The results from this lease sale stand in stark contrast with another sale that took place just four months ago. In September, the Bureau of Land Management leased 69,726 acres in Colorado for a total of $1.64 million. The BLM sold all parcels on offer in that round, fetching a top price of $708 per acre.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission last month finalized a set of rules aimed at overhauling the energy industry in the state, tightening regulation in order to protect public health and the environment, according to reports.

The new rules will come into effect from January 15 and, as Colorado media reported, will have an impact on every part of the oil and gas extraction process as it essentially changes the way in which new well drilling is approved. Before, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission was the sole agency responsible for this, and the conditions for approval were laxer.

Now, under the new rules, local governments and state authorities can both approve new drilling projects, but the citizens of the state will have a greater say in the final decision. Requirements for energy firms to get their projects approved are also stricter.

“The first and most important thing to keep in mind over the next couple of weeks and months is that this is the first time our agency has launched multiple new forms at the same time and redesigned our entire permitting system in one fell swoop,” the director of the Commission, Julie Murphy, said this week, as quoted by the Denver Post. “So, to say that the guidance documents are living documents is an understatement.”

There are some 4,300 drilling permits in the pipeline, the daily noted, and their fate remains unclear as the rules change.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Backs EastMed Pipeline To Supply Gas To Europe

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com