U.S. Asks Big Oil Consuming Nations To Release Reserves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.87 +0.51 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.95 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.885 +0.069 +1.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.368 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 74.51 -2.60 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.84 -1.01 -1.23%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.44 -1.43 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.00 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.16 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.30 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.59 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.30 -2.54 -4.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 59.21 -2.40 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.36 -2.40 -3.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.76 -2.40 -2.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.86 -2.40 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.36 -2.40 -3.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 74.36 -2.40 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.36 -2.40 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 -2.25 -2.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.31 -2.40 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -2.40 -3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -2.40 -3.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 -2.25 -2.91%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.80 -2.40 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 56 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 22 hours The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 5 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 6 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!

Breaking News:

Crypto Miners Are Worsening Kazakhstan’s Energy Crisis

EIA Sees Brent Oil Price Falling To Average $72 In 2022

EIA Sees Brent Oil Price Falling To Average $72 In 2022

Brent Crude prices are set…

Airlines Face High Costs, Low Staff, And Lots Of Restrictions

Airlines Face High Costs, Low Staff, And Lots Of Restrictions

Airlines are facing high fuel…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Asks Big Oil Consuming Nations To Release Reserves

By Irina Slav - Nov 18, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

China is not the only big oil consumer the United States has asked to release oil from its reserves in a bid to rein in prices, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that President Joe Biden had asked China's Xi Jinping to release oil from storage in a bid to put a lid on oil prices that have pushed U.S. retail fuel prices to levels that are worrying Washington.

According to the Reuters sources, Japan, South Korea, and India were also among the countries Washington approached with the suggestion to release oil from their reserves.

"We're talking about the symbolism of the largest consumers of the world sending a message to OPEC that 'you've got to change your behavior,'" one of the Reuters sources said.

The option of releasing crude from the state reserve has also been discussed in the U.S. itself, but some commentators with knowledge of how the energy industry works have expressed skepticism it would have the desired effect. One of the reasons given for this skepticism is that the president can only order the release of a limited amount of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve of the United States, and this amount will only have a temporary effect on prices.

"It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the U.S. resorts to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the benefits would be minimal … to the U.S. consumer," Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a recent note, as quoted by Reuters.

As for whether a concerted reserve-draw effort would have the effect of making OPEC start producing more, this, too, is questionable. OPEC and its OPEC+ partners have made it clear they would remain cautious about adding too much oil to global markets, and the one-off release of a few million barrels by each of the countries contacted by the Biden administration would hardly worry them.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Calls On FTC To Investigate Oil Companies And High Gas Prices

Next Post

Tensions Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Boil Over After Border Incidents

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com