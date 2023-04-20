US, Allies Weigh Export Bans On Everything To Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 77.65 -1.51 -1.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.31 -1.81 -2.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.37 -2.84 -3.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 +0.026 +1.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.583 -0.062 -2.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 78.46 -1.60 -2.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.583 -0.062 -2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Net zero nonsense
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 6 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

US, Allies Weigh Export Bans On Everything To Russia

Oil Demand Predictions Vary Wildly Among Energy Agencies

Oil Demand Predictions Vary Wildly Among Energy Agencies

The long-term demand projections from…

Exxon Faces Shareholder Scrutiny Over Unclear Decommissioning Plans

Exxon Faces Shareholder Scrutiny Over Unclear Decommissioning Plans

Investors are challenging Exxon Mobil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

US, Allies Weigh Export Bans On Everything To Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 20, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Officials from the G7 group of the world’s most industrialized nations are discussing the idea of an outright ban on nearly all exports to Russia in another move aimed at hurting the Russian economy over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday.  

The G7 officials are discussing the idea ahead of a summit of the leaders in Japan next month, with the goal of bringing the EU into the fold of countries banning nearly all exports to Russia, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

However, an EU implementation of such sanctions would need the approval of all 27 member states, which would create a lot of differences among EU nations and fears of retaliation from Russia.  

Under the current sanctions against Russia, all exports to Russia are allowed unless sanctioned. If a near-total ban on exports is adopted, it would upend the sanctions mechanism—all exports would be banned unless exempted, according to Bloomberg.

Food, agricultural products, and medicines will almost certainly remain exempted from any bans and sanctions, one of the sources said.

The EU and G7 have already banned some exports to Russia. The EU, for example, cannot export cutting-edge technology, technology needed for oil refining, energy industry equipment, technology and services, luxury cars, watches and jewelry, and aviation and space industry goods and technology, among others.

Despite the existing export bans, Russia has managed to import indirectly some of the banned goods via third countries.

Some of the most significant bans against Russia, intended to hurt a large part of Russian revenues, are the embargoes on the import of Russian crude oil and fuels in the EU. The bloc, G7, Australia, and other allies also banned from December 5 maritime transportation services from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel. Seaborne imports of Russian refined oil products are also banned in the EU as of early February. The flow of Russian fuels to third countries is also regulated by price caps, similar to the cap on Russian crude, if the trade is carried out through Western insurers. The cap on Russian diesel is $100 per barrel, while the cap on lower-cost petroleum products is set at $45 a barrel.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Stoltenberg Invites Zelensky To Join NATO Summit

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com