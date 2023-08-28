UN Experts Claim Saudi Aramco May Be Violating Human Rights With Oil Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.92 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.41 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.26 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.604 +0.064 +2.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.837 -0.040 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.73 +0.53 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.837 -0.040 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 85.41 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.21 +1.31 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 636 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 89 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.33 +0.78 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 81.98 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 80.23 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.58 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.73 +0.78 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.08 +0.78 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.28 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.33 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.75 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Chinese Refining Giant Sees Profits Decline 20% As Fuel Demand Disappoints

Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears

Money Manager Sees $120 Oil Surprising Bears

Crude oil prices could be…

Vaca Muerta's Sweet Crude Attracts Global Energy Giants

Vaca Muerta's Sweet Crude Attracts Global Energy Giants

Despite political and economic challenges,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UN Experts Claim Saudi Aramco May Be Violating Human Rights With Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Aug 28, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT

According to UN human rights experts, Saudi Aramco is threatening human rights by expanding its oil production due to “the adverse impacts on human rights caused by activities such as the exploitation of fossil fuels which contribute to climate change.”

The concern was expressed in a letter authored by a group of unnamed UN human rights experts and sent to the Saudi state energy giant.

Reuters noted in a report that the letter did not spell out in detail what the adverse impacts of oil production on human rights was, but the Financial Times said that Aramco was the world’s biggest corporate CO2 emitter.

The latter statement is contradicted by this rating of the world’s biggest emitters, which was compiled by the Carbon Disclosure Project. According to the CDP, the biggest emitter in the world is China Coal, which accounts for 14.3% of total global emissions.

In that rating, Saudi Aramco is second, with 4.5% of global emissions.

What’s more interesting in the FT report, however, is the fact that the UN experts had also contacted the banks that Aramco works with, including Citi and BNP Paribas, to warn them that their Saudi clients may be violating human rights laws.

There was a hint of a threat in the letter to the banks, as it said that if the lenders were aware of Aramco violating human rights and failed to act on this awareness, “it can be viewed as enabling the situation”, the FT reported.

“Businesses should avoid infringing on human rights by taking proactive steps to identify, prevent, mitigate and address adverse impacts with which they are involved, including impacts resulting from climate change,” the UN officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Energy Intelligence’ OPEC correspondent Amena Bakr noted that the authors of the letter to Aramco and its banks had given no reason why they had only targeted the Saudi energy giant.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Market Thinks There Will Be A Sanctions-Easing Deal With Iran

Next Post

Austria Looks To Lower The Windfall Tax Threshold For Its Oil And Gas Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

The Imminent Peak In Permian Oil: What Does it Mean For Investors?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com