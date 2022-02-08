UK To Rely On Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.78 +0.42 +0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 90.78 -1.91 -2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.229 -0.019 -0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.808 +0.016 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.642 +0.017 +0.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.42 +0.58 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.642 +0.017 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.90 +0.78 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.36 +0.65 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.77 -0.95 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 71 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 97.05 -0.43 -0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.15 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.42 +0.58 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 77.22 -0.99 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 93.47 -0.99 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 91.72 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 89.62 -0.99 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 86.77 -0.99 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 86.77 -0.99 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 88.87 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 92.42 -0.99 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 87.07 -0.99 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.54 +1.17 +1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.51 -0.99 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 10 hours Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 51 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 8 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 6 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 19 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 2 days Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 16 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 3 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Global crude and product inventories…

Running Out Of Sweet Spots: Shale Growth May Not Materialize

Running Out Of Sweet Spots: Shale Growth May Not Materialize

While short term forecasts for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK To Rely On Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledge

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 08, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Domestic oil and gas production will continue to play an important role in the UK’s energy mix, despite the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

While the UK is pushing to build out more offshore wind capacity, it will continue to allow new oil and gas projects in the UK North Sea as it looks to cater to its energy security. The past few months have shown that Europe and the UK cannot go without natural gas, while Britain has seen a cost-of-living crisis unfold with energy bills soaring and the price cap on those bills set to rise by 54 percent as of April 1, which is estimated to affect 22 million UK households.

The government sees oil and gas as having a role in the UK’s energy transition, a cabinet spokesman told The Independent.

“The oil and gas industry will continue to play a role as we make that transition. They are investing in clean technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen that we need to get to net zero,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to approve for development six new oil and gas fields in the North Sea this year, The Daily Telegraph reported this week.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has asked Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to fast-track the licenses for six fields as fears grow over the economic impact of net-zero by 2050, The Telegraph has learned.  

Earlier this year, the offshore energy industry body OGUK warned that the UK could become much more vulnerable to price shocks and geopolitical events unless new offshore fields are approved and developed—and the UK’s gas production could plummet by 75 percent by 2030.

The UK government is not willing to shut down the sector that provides 73 percent of the UK’s energy and meets 47 percent of its natural gas demand. But authorities have recently proposed that new project developments pass a so-called net-zero compatibility test.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tanker Rates Turn Negative As U.S. LNG Flocks To Europe

Next Post

Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Russia’s Natural Gas Threat Is Far From Subtle
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com