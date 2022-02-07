Energy Crisis Spares No One—Not Even the Queen

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.34 -0.97 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.83 -0.44 -0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.161 -0.411 -8.99%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.862 -0.013 -0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.681 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 89.36 +1.99 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.681 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.12 +2.76 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 3 days 92.71 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 88.72 +3.77 +4.44%
Graph down Basra Light 69 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.48 +4.29 +4.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.47 +3.83 +4.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 76.69 +1.50 +1.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 79.46 +2.04 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.31 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.71 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 89.91 +2.04 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 82.50 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 92.37 +1.83 +2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.26 +2.04 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 82.50 +4.00 +5.10%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.50 +4.05 +4.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 11 hours Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "small incursion alright"
  • 2 days Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 13 hours Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 2 days Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 24 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 14 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 15 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 2 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"

Breaking News:

U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil

Germany Is Shuttering Nuclear Reactors Amid EU Power Crisis

Germany Is Shuttering Nuclear Reactors Amid EU Power Crisis

With Europe is a massive…

The Next Big Problem For U.S. Shale

The Next Big Problem For U.S. Shale

U.S. shale drillers are ramping…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Crisis Spares No One—Not Even the Queen

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 07, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The energy bill for Royal buildings in the UK will soar by $2.71 million (2 million pounds) after energy market regulator Ofgem raised the cap on electricity bills by 54 percent from April.

After the hike, the Queen will have to pay some $5.41 million (4 million pounds) for electricity, Yahoo News reported.

Ofgem reported last Thursday the energy price cap would be raised by 54 percent or $937 (693 pounds) from April 1, following the steep increase in natural gas prices last autumn.

The price cap is a mechanism aimed at protecting customers from paying excessively for energy but also at protecting energy suppliers from suffering losses in cases such as the current gas price rally. As a result, the additional costs for energy stemming from the rally will now be passed on to end consumers.

“We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can,” said Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley.

“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem’s role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas,” he added.

For some of the 22 million households affected by the hike, prices will increase by the equivalent of $937 annually, but for others, the increase will be more significant, topping $1,000 depending on whether they pay by direct debit or prepay for their electricity.

For the Royal family, the bill for Buckingham Palace alone could swell to above $2 million after April. The overall bill for Royal properties will likely be well in excess of the equivalent of $4 million.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply
China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower


Most Commented

Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Russia’s Natural Gas Threat Is Far From Subtle

 Alt text

Study: The Uptake Of EVs In Europe Is About To Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com