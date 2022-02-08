Oil Dips As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume At Crucial Final Stage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.73 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 90.78 -1.91 -2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.213 -0.035 -0.82%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.807 +0.014 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.643 +0.018 +0.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.42 +0.58 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.643 +0.018 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.90 +0.78 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.36 +0.65 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.77 -0.95 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 71 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 97.05 -0.43 -0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.15 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.42 +0.58 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.05 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 77.22 -0.99 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 93.47 -0.99 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 91.72 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 89.62 -0.99 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 86.77 -0.99 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 86.77 -0.99 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 88.87 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.42 -0.99 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 87.07 -0.99 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.50 -0.97 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.54 +1.17 +1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.51 -0.99 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 9 hours Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 6 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 6 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 19 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 2 days Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 3 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Global crude and product inventories…

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation is on the rise,…

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

With the global energy transition…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Dips As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume At Crucial Final Stage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 08, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell by 2% early on Tuesday as talks for bringing Iran and the United States back to the so-called Iranian nuclear deal entered a crucial final stage in Vienna amid signs that progress may have been made.

As of 10:32 a.m. EST, WTI Crude had dropped below the $90 a barrel mark and traded at $89.58, down by 1.91% on the day. Brent Crude had eased from the seven-year high of $93 and was down 1.88% at $90.93, just as diplomats from Iran and the countries still in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed talks on Tuesday to try to salvage the deal. The talks are in a crucial final stage amid pressure for results.

Oil market participants will closely watch the talks for clues about progress, considering that reviving the deal would lead to the United States removing the sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

In a potentially positive sign of progress, the U.S. Administration restored sanction waivers on Friday, allowing Iran international cooperation for civil nuclear purposes. This was interpreted as a positive signal from the so-far difficult talks, which, if successful, would lead to the U.S. removing sanctions on Iranian oil exports.  

If a deal is reached in the talks, it could reverse the oil price rally of the past few weeks. Expectations are that this would be the final round of talks for trying to revive the deal, and it would end with either a deal or a “nuclear crisis.” The U.S. has signaled that there isn’t much time left for an agreement before Iran advances in its nuclear weapon efforts.  

A return of Iran’s legitimate oil exports would bring relief to the tight oil market and to rallying oil prices. Most analysts do not expect Iranian barrels back to the market in the second quarter, but later this year, we could see a ramp-up in Iranian oil exports, provided—of course—that the ongoing talks are successful.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Low Cushing Inventories Could Lead To Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com