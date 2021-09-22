China To End Coal Power Plant Construction Abroad

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.11 +1.62 +2.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.06 +1.70 +2.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.813 +0.008 +0.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.210 +0.036 +1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.019 +0.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.14 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.019 +0.89%

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.65 +0.83 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.06 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.33 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.45 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 -0.68 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.68 +0.21 +0.29%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.44 +0.35 +0.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.49 +0.35 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.89 +0.35 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.59 +0.35 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.99 +0.35 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.34 +0.35 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.09 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.09 +0.35 +0.53%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.91 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.86 -1.37 -1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -1.50 -2.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -1.41 -1.82%

Breaking News:

Two UK Energy Suppliers Cease Trading As Natural Gas Crisis Escalates

America's Infrastructure Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

America's Infrastructure Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

Despite promises of improved infrastructure…

COVID-19 Has Upended The Global Labor Market

COVID-19 Has Upended The Global Labor Market

Lockdowns due to the COVID-19…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

China To End Coal Power Plant Construction Abroad

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

China will stop building new coal power plants abroad, President Xi Jinping said at this week’s virtual UN meeting.

“China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Xi said as quoted by Bloomberg.

The report notes that more than 70 percent of coal power plants built today globally relies on funding from China. This means that Xi’s pledge will reverberate around the world. Yet it will continue building coal power plants at home, the Financial Times noted, reporting that several dozen such projects were announced in just the first half of 2021.

“This is an important development, as China has been one of the biggest financiers of coal infrastructure in developing countries, particularly in Asia,” the FT quoted a climate advocacy representative as saying. However, to really help bring emissions down, China must also stop building new coal capacity at home, Alden Meyer from E3G also said.

A recent study revealed that between 2013 and 2019, some $42 billion was invested in new coal-fired power generation capacity in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Of the total sum, China accounted for 40 percent.

“We continue to see significant investment in coal-fired power generation in countries with high rates of energy poverty,” said Olivia Coldrey, from one of the organizations behind the study, SEforALL. “These countries need affordable, reliable and clean energy to support their socio-economic development and to mitigate climate change. Financing new coal projects is inconsistent with these objectives and holds back the energy transition.”

That may be true, but it was a Chinese government official that said earlier this year that China won’t rush to retire its coal power plants because they provided a reliability of electricity supply that is still out of reach for wind and solar installations.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

