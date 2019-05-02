UK Needs ‘’Urgent Change’’ In Politics To Reduce Carbon Footprint

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.62 -0.19 -0.31%
Brent Crude 47 mins 70.75 -1.43 -1.98%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 44 mins 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
Urals 3 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 18 hours 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 18 hours 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.49 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 54 mins 51.50 +2.39 +4.87%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 60.35 -0.31 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 54 mins 64.05 -0.71 -1.10%
Sweet Crude 54 mins 59.00 +0.79 +1.36%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Light Sour Blend 54 mins 59.35 +0.69 +1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 mins 64.80 -0.36 -0.55%
Central Alberta 54 mins 57.60 +0.19 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 +1.50 +2.64%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -2.00 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.14 +0.18 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.76 -1.79 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -1.75 -2.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 -0.31 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 45 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 15 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 10 hours OPEC's Barkindo Says Impossible To Eliminate Iranian Oil From Market
  • 2 hours Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 21 mins Drilling Ban NY
  • 3 hours How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 5 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 7 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 23 mins Section 232 Uranium
  • 51 mins Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Head In Tehran: Organization Tries To Depoliticize Oil

OPEC Unfazed By Potential Supply Shortage

OPEC Unfazed By Potential Supply Shortage

OPEC may be the biggest…

Geopolitical Uncertainty Shakes Oil Markets

Geopolitical Uncertainty Shakes Oil Markets

While fighting in Libya appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Needs ‘’Urgent Change’’ In Politics To Reduce Carbon Footprint

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Parliament UK

In the wake of the Extinction Rebellion riots that led to more than a thousand arrests with people gluing themselves to buildings and vandalizing the Shell HQ, a panel has urged the UK government to urgently adopt new policies for anything from eating habits to energy consumption to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The Associated Press reports the Committee on Climate Change had recommended to the government such measures as reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products, changing the way farms do business, and making electric cars the only cars people can buy by 2035. By 2050, according to the panel, the country should be greenhouse gas emission-free.

“We can all see that the climate is changing and it needs a serious response. The government should accept the recommendations and set about making the changes needed to deliver them without delay,” the chairman of the panel said.

While some might see the 2050 zero-emission deadline as difficult to reach, environmentalists argue it is too far in the future. However, the panel said, 2050 was the “most credible,” as quoted by the AP.

“An earlier date has been proposed by some groups and might send a stronger signal internationally to those considering increasing their own ambition, but only if it’s viewed as credible.”

Even so, an alliance of environmentalist groups has insisted the government try to achieve its emission goals faster, by 2045.

“The problem is, we’ve been acting as if we have time,” said the head of climate change at WWF, Gareth Redmond-King. “But if we want a world with coral reefs, safe coastal cities and enough food for everyone, we must act now.”

In the meantime, Extinction Rebellion has warned the 11-day protests that paralyzed parts of London public transport are only the beginning of what a co-founder of the organization called a revolution. Now, the group is calling for mass refusal to pay mortgages and student loans in an attempt to motivate the government to consider alternatives to current economic model most of the world is using.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Next Post

Tesla To Raise $2.3B Capital In Long-Awaited Move    

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Wobbles After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Wobbles After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com