How The Renewable Revolution Is Reshaping Geopolitics

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.18 +0.12 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 -0.007 -0.27%
Mars US 27 mins 69.50 -0.01 -0.01%
Opec Basket 17 hours 59.25 -11.82 -16.63%
Urals 2 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 -0.007 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.51 +0.66 +0.93%
Murban 2 days 73.11 +0.93 +1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.78 +0.66 +1.01%
Basra Light 2 days 73.85 +0.59 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.10 +0.89 +1.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Girassol 2 days 73.91 +1.52 +2.10%
Opec Basket 17 hours 59.25 -11.82 -16.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.52 +0.07 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.11 -0.39 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 68 days 60.66 +0.41 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 64.76 +0.41 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.21 +0.96 +1.68%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.91 +0.41 +0.75%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.91 +0.41 +0.75%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.66 +0.56 +0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.16 +0.86 +1.34%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.41 +0.41 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.75 -3.50 -5.81%
Giddings 17 hours 60.00 +6.00 +11.11%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.96 +0.13 +0.18%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.55 -0.31 -0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.50 -0.31 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.50 -0.31 -0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.06 +0.81 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 8 hours Dripping wet commie pinko slop = Anthropogenic Global Warming
  • 2 hours Spain’s Sanchez Tells Brussels He’ll Raise Billions in Taxes
  • 10 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 10 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 11 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 9 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 4 hours Gazprom purchasing 24 LNG locomotives
  • 11 hours Hasta La Vista, Maduro? Guaido Calls On Troops To Join Him In Uprising Against Maduro
  • 20 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 16 hours End of Sanction Waivers
  • 27 mins O’Rourke's $5 Trillion Plan To Combat Climate Change
  • 13 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices

Breaking News:

Scientists: Trans Mountain Oil Tanks Pose Deadly Earthquake Risk

Alt Text

Hydrogen’s Role In The Energy System Of The Future

Hydrogen is an abundant and…

Alt Text

U.S. Renewable Energy Just Set An Historic Record

For the first time ever…

Alt Text

The Top 5 Hotspots For Renewables In The Middle East

Renewable energies, and solar in…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How The Renewable Revolution Is Reshaping Geopolitics

By Tim Daiss - May 01, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Wind mills

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said last week that offshore wind energy is one of the most underused resources, with less than one-tenth of wind power based offshore. However, the Global Wind Energy Council projects that by 2023 it will account for almost one-quarter of world wind generation, with the UK, Germany, and China leading the way.

The UK currently leads the world in offshore power with more installed capacity than any other country and represents some 34 percent of total offshore installations. By 2030, offshore wind will provide one-third of the country’s energy mix, creating an estimated 27,000 new jobs in the industry. Germany, which is still a relative newcomer to offshore wind power brought its first project online in 2009. Yet, since then it has grown rapidly, becoming one of the world’s largest producers of offshore wind energy with an installed capacity of 6.4 gigawatts (GW).

China, for its part, is poised to take over the UK and become the global offshore wind leader. In 2018, China installed and connected more capacity than any other country. Moreover, the rate at which China adds new offshore capacity is planned to double from 2 to 4 GW a year by 2025. China’s offshore wind industry, like its other energy sectors (including oil and natural gas), is growing in lock step with the country’s economy and increasing demand. Related: U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said energy consumption in China grew by 3.5 percent last year, accounting for one-third of global demand growth. China responded with the biggest growth in solar and wind power of any nation. China’s increased demand for energy as well as its increase in both oil and natural gas/LNG imports will increasingly put Beijing at a disadvantage geopolitically as it continues to strike deals with a myriad of oil and gas producing nations ranging from the Middle East to Russia, to the U.S., Australia, and others.

Onshore wind and solar revolution

Even though the World Economic Forum sees more offshore wind power coming on-line in the mid to long term, both onshore wind and solar power is currently outpacing the energy source. In fact, rapidly falling costs for harnessing wind and solar energy for low-carbon power generation are boosting global renewable energy capacity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week.

Renewable energy sources can help reduce carbon emissions substantially and the effects of global warming. The report, citing an April World Economic Outlook, said that solar and onshore wind turbines saw the biggest price declines among low-carbon energy sources between 2009 and 2017. Prices dropped 76 percent for solar panels and 34 percent for turbines during the nine-year period, making these sources competitive alternatives to fossil fuels and more traditional low-carbon energy sources such as hydropower and nuclear. Related: 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

The World Economic Outlook data is based on levelized cost of electricity, a method of calculating the cost per unit of power that would be needed to recover the investment in building and operating different generating technologies. Moreover, global investment in renewable energy capacity has accelerated in the past decade, as wind and solar have emerged as cost-effective power sources, the IMF added. Hydropower attracted the most investment in renewable energy up to 2008, however by the next year wind turbines took the lead, and by 2016 solar panels became the dominant investment choice in renewables. More was invested in solar in 2017 than all other low-carbon technologies combined.

As the cost of wind and solar power generation declined, nuclear and hydropower costs rose 21 percent and 9 percent, respectively, during the same period. Wind and solar power is also a much cheaper energy alternative than nuclear and hydropower which are mature technologies that require a large investment in structures with low standardization, similar to other large-scale civil engineering projects such as bridges and railroads.

These factors tend to limit the potential for cost reduction for these kinds of projects, according to the IMF. However, research and development in solar and wind technologies, their standardization, and economies of scale in manufacturing have resulted in increasingly efficient solar panels and larger wind turbines.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Renewable Energy Just Set An Historic Record
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

 A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com