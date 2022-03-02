UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.0 +7.56 +7.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 +8.05 +7.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.750 +0.177 +3.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.471 +0.320 +10.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.286 +0.198 +6.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 104.4 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.286 +0.198 +6.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 97.80 +7.69 +8.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 6 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 14 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 31 mins America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 22 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise And Biden’s Hands Are Tied

Gasoline Prices Are On The Rise And Biden’s Hands Are Tied

U.S. gasoline prices are soaring…

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Gasoline Prices To $4

U.S. gasoline prices are rising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

By City A.M - Mar 02, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, a union said this afternoon. 

The Boris Vilkitsky and Fedor Litke are bound for Grain LNG with plans to unload on Sunday, according to UNISON, which represents around 200 workers at the Isle of Grain importation terminal owned by National Grid.

Grain LNG is the largest terminal in Europe for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG). It is situated on a 600-acre site on the Isle of Grain near Rochester in Kent.  

The tankers are on their way despite a law passed yesterday banning ships with any Russian connection from all UK ports.

A loophole has left open the possibility that the Boris Vilkitsky and Fedor Litke could still dock and unload their cargo.

The union calls on transport secretary Grant Shapps to confirm that the ban applies to these two vessels, and that both will be prohibited from berthing at the Thames Estuary site, which is 30km from London. 

Staff working at Grain LNG are angry that they might be asked to unload the ships’ cargoes, the union claimed, saying “they fear losing their jobs if they refuse once the Boris Vilkitsky and the Fedor Litke have anchored off the Isle of Grain,” according to a statement sent to City A.M.

UNISON head of energy Matt Lay said: “The law passed speedily yesterday should have made the Boris Vilkitsky and Fedor Litke turn back. But both vessels still seem to be very much Kent-bound.”

“Grant Shapps must send these two ships packing. He needs to make it clear that all Russian ships are banned from every UK port and terminal,” he added.

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ford Shares Rise As It Announces Plans To Separate Its ICE And EV Segments

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com