Ford Shares Rise As It Announces Plans To Separate Its ICE And EV Segments

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.0 +7.57 +7.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.4 +8.42 +8.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.750 +0.177 +3.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.510 +0.359 +11.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.227 +7.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 104.4 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.227 +7.34%

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 97.80 +7.69 +8.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 14 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 56 mins America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 23 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

As the Ukraine crisis continues…

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Ford Shares Rise As It Announces Plans To Separate Its ICE And EV Segments

By ZeroHedge - Mar 02, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

It may not be the spin-off that Wall Street was hoping for, but Ford is slated to announce that it is going to undergo a re-organization wherein it will separate its internal combustion engine (ICE) segments and its EV segments. 

Ford shares are up about 4% heading into the open on Wednesday. 

The move is to help "fast track" the company's growth in EVs, the company said on Wednesday. The divisions will have separate names, but will both be part of Ford, according to Reuters. Ford is planning on naming executives t0 lead each portion of the business individually, the report says. 

Eventually, the company will separate financial results for the two businesses. 

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told Reuters: "We're focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles."

Chief Executive Jim Farley last week addressed rumors of an EV spin-off, stating: "We know our competition is Nio and Tesla, and we have to beat them, not match them. And we also have to beat the best of the ICE players."

He continued, stating about the company's ICE business last week: "We have too many people, we have too much investment, we have too much complexity and we don't have expertise in transitioning our assets. That's the simple answer. There's waste."

“We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation,” he said Wednesday. The company now plans on producing "2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026, building on its plan to manufacture 600,000 plug-in models a year by 2024," Bloomberg reported. 

Investors have hoped that a spin-off could unlock the same absurd valuation that many other EV makers, like Lucid, Tesla and Rivian, have been afforded over the past year.

The separation could wind up being in preparation for an eventual spin-off, but the company has yet to comment on such plans, should they exist. 

By Zerohedge.com

KKR, Pembina Combine Canada Gas Assets In $9 Billion Deal

Next Post

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

