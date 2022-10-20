UK Government In Crisis: Resignations, Bullying, And Financial Turmoil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 46 mins 86.91 +1.36 +1.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.16 +0.75 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.02 +2.04 +2.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.522 +0.060 +1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.654 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.654 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 17 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Charges 9 Foreign Nationals For Selling Military Tech To Russia

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

Chinese state-owned energy giants have…

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Central Asia remained silent in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Government In Crisis: Resignations, Bullying, And Financial Turmoil

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 20, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

Things are going from bad to worse for British Prime Minister Liz Truss, with Interior Minister Suella Braverman resigning on Wednesday just a week after the Prime Minister fired Kwazi Kwarteng for the financial turmoil caused by the government’s experimental mini-budget.

In her letter of resignation, Braverman admitted to having made “a technical infringement of the rules” when she sent an official document to a colleague from her personal email.

The news coincided with chaos in Parliament amid voting on the removal of the fracking ban, which was one of the first things Liz Truss did when she came into office.

Opposition MPs accused the Tory leadership of bullying its own parliamentarians into voting for the removal of the fracking ban, the BBC reported, with one Tory MP saying "I expect the prime minister to resign very soon because she's not up to her job."

The UK is suffering through a cost-of-living crisis due in large part to the energy crunch plaguing the whole of Europe. So far, it appears that Truss has only made the problem worse, crashing the pound and adding to uncertainty within the government.

Things came to a head last month after Truss presented her draft budget for the country, which envisaged hefty tax cuts. The budget sent the pound plunging and led to a government debt sell-off at such rates that pension funds were at risk of going under.

Later, Truss walked back most of her budget stipulations, adding to a long list of U-turns from the British government and undermining any confidence observers may have had that this government is capable to deal with the major issues it is facing. Calls for her resignation have been growing louder in the past few weeks.

Soaring energy costs, the risk of two to three-hour blackouts in the coldest days of winter, and an inflation rate of 10.1 percent as of September all call for a stable and competent government. Based on the evidence so far, this government is not that.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Fuel Suppliers Are Sending “Everything They Can” To Europe

Next Post

U.S. Charges 9 Foreign Nationals For Selling Military Tech To Russia

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com