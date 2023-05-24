UK Expected To Win Battle With Spain For Jaguar-LandRover EV Gigafactory

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.22 +1.31 +1.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.20 +1.36 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.22 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.388 +0.067 +2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.716 +0.054 +2.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.41 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.716 +0.054 +2.02%

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 541 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.42 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.46 +0.86 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.41 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.76 +0.86 +1.31%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

All Charts
UK Expected To Win Battle With Spain For Jaguar-LandRover EV Gigafactory

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Despite expectations of a tightening…

Consortium Of Japanese Companies To Back Promising Fusion Startup

Consortium Of Japanese Companies To Back Promising Fusion Startup

A consortium of 16 companies…

The UK is set to win a battle with Spain for the production of a multi-billion pound Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) electric vehicle battery plant, which could create up to 9,000 jobs.

The reports, revealed by the BBC today, say that although a deal has yet to be signed, sources have said that the engagement has moved from negotiations to drafting.

The flagship gigafactory would produce electric car batteries for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and has been touted as critical for the UK in staying competitive in the EV race.

Tata – JLR’s parent company – had been contemplating a site in Spain for the deal, but according to the BBC, is now expected to choose Somerset for its location.

It comes after the UK government faced warnings from Vauxhall-owner Stellantis last week, that unless post-Brexit trade deals are re-negotiated, the company could face closure of some of its factories due to higher tariffs coming into affect next year.

The company said that if the cost of producing EV’s in the UK “becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, operations will close.”

The automotive sector has repeatedly warned that the UK is at risk of falling further behind in the EV race, if it does not improve its local electric battery making capacity.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was pressed on the UK’s EV strategy at the London Chamber of Commerce last week and insisted that the government remained “very focussed” on ensuring Britain improves its electric car production capacity. 

“All I would say is watch this  space because we are very focussed on making sure the UK gets that EV manufacturing capacity,” he said.

Both Jaguar and Tata were contacted for comment.

The Department for Business and Trade were contacted for comment.

