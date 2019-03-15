UK Crude Oil Loadings Continue To Drop

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.39 -0.22 -0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.01 -0.22 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.800 -0.060 -2.10%
Mars US 22 hours 66.16 +0.35 +0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
Urals 2 days 65.52 +0.69 +1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.40 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.800 -0.060 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.06 +0.95 +1.42%
Murban 2 days 69.26 +0.95 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.54 +0.10 +0.17%
Basra Light 2 days 69.43 -0.50 -0.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.50 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Girassol 2 days 67.70 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.54 -0.19 -0.41%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 48.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 55.36 +0.35 +0.64%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 59.26 +0.35 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 53.56 +0.30 +0.56%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 53.61 +0.35 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.31 +0.10 +0.17%
Central Alberta 23 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.48 +0.76 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.56 +0.35 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.51 +0.35 +0.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.51 +0.35 +0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.54 +0.99%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.01 +0.35 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 minutes Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 12 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 16 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 3 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 58 mins Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 3 hours Will Trump Cave Again
  • 53 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 5 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 12 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 3 hours AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 14 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 11 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 5 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 47 mins OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 9 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

UK Crude Oil Loadings Continue To Drop

The Khashoggi Killing Is Driving Saudi Oil Diversification

The Khashoggi Killing Is Driving Saudi Oil Diversification

The killing of journalist Jamal…

Qatar’s Ace-In-The-Hole Against The Saudi Boycott

Qatar’s Ace-In-The-Hole Against The Saudi Boycott

Saudi Arabia’s boycott against Qatar…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Crude Oil Loadings Continue To Drop

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT UK

The UK’s crude oil loadings remained below 800,000 bpd for the third month in a row in February, while authorities expect Britain’s crude oil production to decline through at least 2024, Fotios Katsoulas, Liquid Bulk Principal Analyst, Maritime & Trade at IHS Markit, said on Friday.

In February, the Far East was among the top destinations for UK crude oil, with UK crude flows significantly rising to 265,000 bpd, up from 139,000 bpd in January, Katsoulas said.

UK crude flows to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, on the other hand, dropped significantly, providing more space for China, according to IHS Markit’s analyst.

The UK faces two major headwinds for its crude oil production—the continued uncertainty around Brexit (and the possibility of a really disorderly one), and a trend of declining oil production through 2024.

Crude oil production in the UK will decline this year to 940,000 bpd from last year’s 980,000 bpd, the Oil and Gas Authority said in a new report, adding that output would continue to decline in the next five years as well, reaching 760,000 bpd in 2024.

Interestingly enough, the decline in production will come just a year after output—including crude oil and natural gas liquids—hit a seven-year high of 1.09 million bpd, thanks, the OGA said, to the launch of 30 new fields since 2015 along with better asset integrity and more enhanced oil recovery projects at legacy fields.

Related: How The Californian Oil Boom Died

Still, despite the negative trend, the Oil and Gas Authority has updated its long-term production projection to 2050. Now, the authority expects the cumulative output of oil and gas for the period between 2015 and 2050 to be 3.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent higher than it projected in March 2015 and 200 million barrels of oil equivalent higher than OGA’s September 2018 projection.

A “disorderly Brexit” and trade disputes are two of the main factors that could lead to slower international trade and oil demand growth, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil 2019 report published earlier this week.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

LNG Canada May End Up With Double Its Initial Capacity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com