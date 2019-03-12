UK Oil Production Set For Decline

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.10 +0.31 +0.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.97 +0.39 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.761 -0.011 -0.40%
Mars US 13 hours 63.79 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.78 -0.79 -1.20%
Urals 1 day 64.12 -0.03 -0.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.49 -0.85 -1.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.761 -0.011 -0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 1 day 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 1 day 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 1 day 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.78 -0.79 -1.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 13 hours 44.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.94 +0.72 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.39 +0.72 +1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.09 +0.72 +1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.29 +0.72 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.24 +0.10 +0.15%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.74 +0.72 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.24 +0.72 +1.37%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.17 -0.59 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 11 minutes Iran’s Rouhani Seeks To Boost Ties On First Visit To Baghdad
  • 14 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through November)
  • 2 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 5 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 12 mins Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 1 hour WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 55 mins Go Green or Die
  • 4 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 15 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 mins Does a Price Hike Suggest Trouble Ahead For Tesla?
  • 1 day Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 11 hours Democrats and Shale
  • 52 mins Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 1 day Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind

Breaking News:

UK Oil Production Set For Decline

Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Curb Exports

Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Curb Exports

Oil prices rose on Monday…

Blackout Shuts Down Venezuela’s Oil Exports

Blackout Shuts Down Venezuela’s Oil Exports

A major blackout in Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Oil Production Set For Decline

By Irina Slav - Mar 12, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT UK oil

Crude oil production in the UK will decline this year to 940,000 bpd from last year’s 980,000 bpd, the Oil and Gas Authority said in a new report, adding that output will continue to decline in the next five years as well, reaching 760,000 bpd in 2024.

Capital expenditure in the period will also decline substantially, the energy industry authority said. This year, it is seen at US$6.76 billion (5.2 billion pounds), falling to US$4.55 billion (3.5 billion pounds) in 2021 and US$3.31 billion (2.55 billion pounds) in 2024.

Still, despite the negative trend, the Oil and Gas Authority has updated its long-term production projection to 2050. Now, the authority expects the cumulative output of oil and gas for the period between 2015 and 2050 to be 3.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent higher than it projected in March 2015 and 200 million barrels of oil equivalent higher than OGA’s September 2018 projection.

The increase in cumulative production will be the result of lower operating costs, which will combine with enhanced efficiency in oil and gas recovery in the North Sea, OGA said. New field development will also help this increase. In 2015-2050, according to these projections, the UK will have produced 11.9 billion barrels of oil and gas.

Interestingly enough, the decline in production will come just a year after output—including crude oil and natural gas liquids—hit a seven-year high of 1.09 million bpd, thanks, the OGA said, to the launch of 30 new fields since 2015 along with better asset integrity and more enhanced oil recovery projects at legacy fields.

Operating costs have been falling over the last three years but are on their way up. As of last year, these averaged US$15.07 (11.6 pounds) but are set to rise to US$15.98 (12.3 pounds) this year and reach US$16.76 (12.9 pounds) per barrel in 2024.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fracking Could Help UK Eliminate Gas Imports By 2030s

Next Post

Fracking Could Help UK Eliminate Gas Imports By 2030s

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com