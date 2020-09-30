UK Company Buys American Energy Supplier

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.11 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 40.95 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.564 +0.037 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.11 -1.04 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.564 +0.037 +1.46%
Graph down Marine 21 hours 40.27 -1.48 -3.54%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 40.84 -0.87 -2.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 39.09 +0.49 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 43.63 +0.90 +2.11%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 40.50 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 40.58 +0.47 +1.17%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 41.52 +0.38 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 27.83 +0.69 +2.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.15 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.03 -1.31 -2.89%
By City A.M - Sep 30, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Challenger energy brand Octopus has today continued its international expansion with its first foray into the massive US market.

The firm, which has grown rapidly since launching four years ago and now boasts 1.7m accounts in the UK, has bought American supplier Evolve Energy in a $5m (£3.9m) deal.

The acquisition is the first step in a program that will see Octopus invest $100m into the US, with the goal of acquiring 25m US customers on its technology platform by 2027.

By 2030, the firm has set itself the challenge of achieving 100m customers around the world.

Octopus’s chief executive Greg Jackson told City A.M. that in partnering with Silicon Valley-based Evolve, the group would become a “tech knowledge powerhouse”.

He said that the acquisition would be a “great launchpad” for the firm, adding that the UK had a real chance to be a “pioneer” in the development of such tech around the world.

“The energy transition is probably the biggest single economic shift since the invention of the internet”, he said. “We have the chance to be a pioneer and to drive change on that scale”.

In April 2020, Octopus became the country’s latest tech ‘unicorn’, valued at close to $2bn after Australia’s leading energy company Origin Energy acquired a 20 percent stake for nearly $400m.

Aside from the 1.7m UK households, it looks after directly, Octopus has leased its technology to a number of other suppliers, supporting around 17m customers in total.

Npower, E.On and Good Energy all use the “Kraken” software, equally roughly 25 percent of the whole UK market. The firm has also expanded into Australia.

“Octopus Energy is inspirational in growing a customer base of over 1 million households in just four years. It matches our aspiration for innovation and we’re thrilled to be part of the Octopus family,” said Evolve founder Michael Lee. 

“The US energy market is rapidly moving towards ultra-low-cost renewable energy and is prime for a true digital transformation.”

By CityAM

