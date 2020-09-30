Scottish Oil Explorer Books $324 Million In First-Half Losses

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|39.86
|+0.57
|+1.45%
|Brent Crude •1 hour
|40.95
|-0.08
|-0.19%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.529
|-0.032
|-1.25%
|Mars US •20 hours
|39.99
|-1.31
|-3.17%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|41.46
|-0.15
|-0.36%
|Urals •2 days
|41.95
|+0.10
|+0.24%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|40.53
|-0.89
|-2.15%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|40.53
|-0.89
|-2.15%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|40.11
|-1.25
|-3.02%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|37.11
|-1.04
|-2.73%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.529
|-0.032
|-1.25%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|41.75
|+0.42
|+1.02%
|Murban •2 days
|41.71
|+0.18
|+0.43%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|38.60
|-1.58
|-3.93%
|Basra Light •2 days
|42.73
|-1.64
|-3.70%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|39.94
|-1.22
|-2.96%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|40.11
|-1.25
|-3.02%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|40.11
|-1.25
|-3.02%
|Girassol • 2 days
|41.14
|-1.07
|-2.53%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|41.46
|-0.15
|-0.36%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •12 days
|27.14
|-1.36
|-4.77%
|Western Canadian Select •14 hours
|30.79
|-1.31
|-4.08%
|Canadian Condensate •14 hours
|38.29
|-1.31
|-3.31%
|Premium Synthetic •14 hours
|39.69
|-1.31
|-3.20%
|Sweet Crude •14 hours
|36.29
|-1.31
|-3.48%
|Peace Sour •14 hours
|35.79
|-1.31
|-3.53%
|Peace Sour • 14 hours
|35.79
|-1.31
|-3.53%
|Light Sour Blend • 14 hours
|36.29
|-1.31
|-3.48%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours
|38.59
|-1.31
|-3.28%
|Central Alberta • 14 hours
|35.29
|-1.31
|-3.58%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|40.53
|-0.89
|-2.15%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|35.75
|-1.25
|-3.38%
|Giddings •2 days
|29.50
|-1.25
|-4.07%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|41.15
|+0.39
|+0.96%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|33.24
|-1.31
|-3.79%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|37.19
|-1.31
|-3.40%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|37.19
|-1.31
|-3.40%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|35.75
|-1.25
|-3.38%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|29.50
|-1.25
|-4.07%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|44.03
|-1.31
|-2.89%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Small-scale liquefied natural gas projects…
As Canada’s natural resource sector…
Oil explorer Cairn Energy today booked a $324m (£251.8m) loss for the first half after it was hit by a hefty impairment charge related to its assets in Senegal.
However, the FTSE 250 firm said that it had safely managed the coronavirus crisis and was well-positioned to generate future growth.
In a challenging year for oil producers, the Edinburgh-based company reported an average net output of 22,400 barrels per day, at the top end of its guidance.
With oil prices currently more than a third lower than at the start of 2020, Cairn reported $172m in oil revenue at a price of $40.21 per barrel.
However, total impairment charges worth $240m, including $207m against its fields in Senegal, took the company to a $324m loss for the first six months of the year.
Cairn said its group cash at 30 June was $84m with no drawn down debt.
Shares in Cairn fell 1.2 percent as markets opened this morning.
After a six month period, oil producers would rather forget, Cairn did at least manage to offload its Senegalese and Norwegian assets.
Related: Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
The former deal will see Cairn sell its 40 percent interest in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore contract area to Russian firm Lukoil for $400m.
The sale is expected to complete in the final quarter of this year and will see shareholders get $250m in a one-off special dividend.
Chief exec Simon Thomson said: “We have successfully managed the business through a challenging external environment, always ensuring that the safety of our people is paramount.
“We took early action with significant reductions and deferrals to the capital program. Alongside the sale of interests in both Norway and Senegal, we have realigned the portfolio and demonstrated Cairn’s continued commitment to shareholder returns.
“With a strong net cash position and limited capital commitments, Cairn is well-positioned to deliver further value for shareholders.”
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…