UK And Germany See No Way Back To Energy Trade With Russia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.68 +2.02 +2.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.79 +1.89 +2.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.67 +1.30 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.075 -0.004 -0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.071 +3.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.071 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.16 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.36 -0.60 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 687 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.31 -0.91 -0.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.47 -1.06 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 141 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 61.99 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.59 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.84 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.39 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.74 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.74 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.89 +0.18 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.11 -1.28 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 3 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Republicans Want To Know Biden's Commitment To Offshore Gulf Of Mexico Leasing

Corporate Britain Faces Backlash Over ESG Ambiguity

Corporate Britain Faces Backlash Over ESG Ambiguity

Despite its prevalence in corporate…

Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Decarbonization Plans

Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Decarbonization Plans

Saudi Arabia is making significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK And Germany See No Way Back To Energy Trade With Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 18, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The UK and Germany do not see a way back to energy trade relationships with Russia even if there is a regime change in Moscow, British and German officials said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Wednesday.

“There is no way back to energy relationship with Russia that we saw before the war. This relationship has ended,” said Miguel Berger, Germany’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The UK’s Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, echoed those comments, saying that there would be no return to the previous energy relationship with Russia for the UK either, “although the UK has a much lower energy relationship with Russia than most EU countries.”

The UK and Germany, like many other Western U.S. allies, have embargoed imports of Russian oil, fuels, and coal, while Russian natural gas stopped flowing to Germany – previously Moscow’s top gas client in Europe – weeks before the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines at the end of September 2022.

After last year’s energy crisis and the halt of Russian gas pipeline supply via Nord Stream, Germany turned to floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to import LNG until fixed terminals come online. The LNG import facilities at Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuettel, and Lubmin are already operational and receive LNG cargoes.

Russia’s gas in Europe is not under sanctions or price caps, but the Russian market share of Europe’s gas supply has already slumped to below 10% from around 35% before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, said Russia would never again be seen as a reliable supplier of energy.

During talks in Japan and Europe in the past weeks, “In all those conversations, it’s very clear to me that Russia is never again going to be viewed as a reliable energy supplier,” Pyatt said on a briefing on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the question is how best to phase out our exposure to Russian supplies,” the U.S. official added. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran's Call For Oil Embargo On Israel Falls On Deaf Ears In OPEC+

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Output To Rise 5% In 2023 On Permian Push

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com