UAE Denies OPEC+ Production Hike Discussions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 79.74 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 87.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 6.776 +0.473 +7.50%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.437 +0.016 +0.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 74.98 -5.10 -6.37%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.437 +0.016 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.66 -1.69 -3.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.86 -1.29 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.26 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.51 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.66 -1.29 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.66 -1.29 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.61 -1.29 -1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.96 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Denies OPEC+ Production Hike Discussions

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs has slashed its…

New Material Could Replace Lead In Many Energy Storage Devices

New Material Could Replace Lead In Many Energy Storage Devices

Penn State researchers have stumbled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Denies OPEC+ Production Hike Discussions

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 21, 2022, 2:20 PM CST

The UAE has reiterated that it has not been in any discussions with OPEC members to change the existing agreement, denying talks of a potential production hike first quashed by the Saudi energy minister following a report in the Wall Street Journal earlier Monday. 

Emphasizing that the most recent OPEC+ agreement is valid until the end of 2023, the UAE said it remained committed to the aim of OPEC+ to balance the oil markets, and “will support any decision to achieve that goal”. 

Shortly before the UAE’s denial of rumors of a potential production hike, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, denied the veracity of a WSJ report suggesting that the cartel was considering a 500,000 barrel-per-day oil production increase. 

Price Abdulaziz categorically denied the WSJ assertion, stating that “if there is a need to take further measures by reducing production to balance supply and demand, we always remain ready to intervene.”

The back-and-forth rumors have created major volatility in the oil markets. 

The initial WSJ report had sent oil prices plunging up to 5% on the day, with the denials reversing the plunge. 

"It turned the whole situation upside down in a matter of minutes," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, told Reuters following the Prince’s denial. "The Saudis giveth and then they taketh away."

Related: Oil Prices Plunge As OPEC+ Considers Production Hike

At 3:08 EST on Monday, Brent crude was trading down 0.15%, while WTI was down 0.42% on the day.

A production hike from the group would be a welcome development for the Biden Administration, which has lobbied OPEC members to increase production over the last few months. Despite President Biden’s heavy-handed attempt at persuading the group to produce more, OPEC+’s October meeting ended with the group deciding to cut its oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day in the months of November and December.

On December 4th, OPEC+ will meet to set out OPEC+’s production plans for January 2023. The timing of the production target increase—if the group agrees to it—would be just one day before the effective date of both the EU’s Russian oil embargo and G7 oil price cap.

Also on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reiterated Moscow’s threat to halt the sale of its oil to any country complying with a price cap on Russian oil, Bloomberg reported

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Has Lost Over 90% Of Its European Oil Market Share

Next Post

UK Unveils Europe’s Largest Energy Storage System

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com