UK Unveils Europe’s Largest Energy Storage System

|WTI Crude •3 hours
|79.73
|-0.35
|-0.44%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|87.79
|+0.17
|+0.19%
|Murban Crude •16 mins
|86.31
|-0.47
|-0.54%
|Natural Gas •52 mins
|6.776
|+0.473
|+7.50%
|Gasoline •52 mins
|2.437
|+0.016
|+0.67%
|Louisiana Light •6 days
|91.62
|+0.25
|+0.27%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 6 days
|91.62
|+0.25
|+0.27%
|Bonny Light • 4 days
|87.07
|-3.32
|-3.67%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|91.72
|+0.56
|+0.61%
|Mars US • 53 mins
|74.98
|-5.10
|-6.37%
|Gasoline • 52 mins
|2.437
|+0.016
|+0.67%
|Marine •4 days
|83.66
|-2.89
|-3.34%
|Murban •4 days
|88.93
|-2.53
|-2.77%
|Iran Heavy •4 days
|83.07
|-2.46
|-2.88%
|Basra Light •357 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •4 days
|87.87
|-3.68
|-4.02%
|Bonny Light •4 days
|87.07
|-3.32
|-3.67%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 4 days
|87.07
|-3.32
|-3.67%
|Girassol • 4 days
|87.49
|-3.32
|-3.66%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|91.72
|+0.56
|+0.61%
|Canadian Crude Index •4 days
|53.66
|-1.69
|-3.05%
|Western Canadian Select •16 hours
|58.86
|-1.29
|-2.14%
|Canadian Condensate •16 hours
|82.26
|-1.29
|-1.54%
|Premium Synthetic •16 hours
|80.51
|-1.29
|-1.58%
|Sweet Crude •16 hours
|77.66
|-1.29
|-1.63%
|Peace Sour •16 hours
|74.36
|-1.29
|-1.71%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 16 hours
|74.36
|-1.29
|-1.71%
|Light Sour Blend • 16 hours
|75.66
|-1.29
|-1.68%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours
|84.61
|-1.29
|-1.50%
|Central Alberta • 16 hours
|73.96
|-1.29
|-1.71%
|Louisiana Light •6 days
|91.62
|+0.25
|+0.27%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •6 days
|82.00
|-1.25
|-1.50%
|Giddings •6 days
|75.75
|-1.25
|-1.62%
|ANS West Coast •8 days
|93.83
|-3.07
|-3.17%
|West Texas Sour •6 days
|80.72
|-1.33
|-1.62%
|Eagle Ford •6 days
|82.07
|-1.33
|-1.59%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 6 days
|82.07
|-1.33
|-1.59%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 6 days
|82.00
|-1.25
|-1.50%
|Kansas Common • 35 days
|77.50
|-6.50
|-7.74%
|Buena Vista • 6 days
|94.90
|-1.33
|-1.38%
UAE Denies OPEC+ Production Hike Discussions
LNG prices have continued to…
Current indications regarding U.S. crude…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Europe’s largest battery energy storage system by megawatts per hour will be officially online from today, marking a new era in power diversification in the UK.
Harmony Energy Income Trust, which invests in battery energy storage assets in Britain, today unveiled its first portfolio project of 196 MWh in Pillswood, East Yorkshire – which uses Tesla technology to store energy.
The Pillswood project employs Tesla 2-hour Megapack technology systems and has the capacity to store up to 196 MWh of electricity in a single cycle – the equivalent capacity to power around 300,000 UK homes for two hours.
The project, developed by Harmony Energy Limited and managed by Tesla, is set to boost the UK in replacing coal and gas power stations with renewable power sources.
The facility, which has been delivered ahead of schedule, was initially intended to become fully operational by March 2023.
London-listed Harmony, based in Yorkshire, has also been given the green light to build New Zealand’s largest solar farm in Waikato on the upper North island, which will generate enough energy to power 30,000 homes.
“Battery energy storage systems are essential to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK,” director of Harmony Energy Advisors, Peter Kavanagh, said in a statement.
“These projects are not supported by taxpayer subsidy yet can offer shareholders attractive returns in a variety of market conditions.”
Harmony Energy Income Trust has five battery energy storage systems currently under construction, which are all expected to be up and running by October next year.
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com