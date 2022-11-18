European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 56 mins 87.62 -2.16 -2.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.78 -1.58 -1.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 6.303 -0.066 -1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.421 -0.034 -1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.421 -0.034 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 354 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 25 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal markets are breathing a…

Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

The construction industry accounts for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 18, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

European refiners now seem to have more crude oil than they need—with the early panic about Russia’s dwindling oil exports—and the world’s subsequent oil shortage—proving to be overblown.

Crude oil traders have pointed to Europe’s ability to source crude oil from Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States as the main cause for European refiners breathing a sigh of relief. Asia, too, has scooped up less crude oil than analysts were predicting, thanks to China’s neverending battle to obtain the elusive zero-covid goal.

Europe’s imports of Latin American crude have averaged 313,000 bpd so far this year, up from 132,000 Refinitiv Eikon data shows. In July, the average was well above that, at 600,000 bpd. From the United States, Europe has taken 1.1 million bpd on average this year, compared with just 800,000 bpd last year. Europe’s Iraqi oil imports are 20% higher from July-November compared to the same period last year.

The supply overages are weighing on prices. Brent prices have slumped nearly $9 per barrel since this time last week. One European crude oil trader told Reuters that European refiners “seem to have overbought in November and December, probably because of fears around Urals.” In addition to these fears causing panic purchases, weeks-long strikes at French refineries and a rash of refinery maintenance also curbed the call for crude oil in Europe as runs slowed.

Traders and refiners increased their purchases over this summer, anticipating shortages stemming from Europe’s ban on imports of Russian crude oil. That ban is set to go into effect on December 5. Until then, Europe will likely have no issues with obtaining enough crude oil. Post-December 5, however, could be a different story.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com